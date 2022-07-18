On July 17, a woman identified as Kavita, her lover identified as Irshad, and two others, Naushad and Sajid, were arrested by Ghaziabad Police for allegedly killing Kavita’s father-in-law 75-year-old Jaswant Sharma. Irshad, Naushad, and Sajid were arrested by the Police from Koyal Enclave. Reports suggest Irshad wanted money to celebrate Eid.

One more accused, Parvez, was arrested by the Police on Monday following an exchange of gunfire. As per reports, Parvez fired at Police while trying to evade the arrest in the early morning. The Police had fired back in self-defense, during which Parvez was shot in his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sahibabad Abhijith R Shankar said, “Parvez was spotted on a black Splendor plus motorcycle near Banthla canal cut, Loni Road early Monday and when he was intercepted at a police checkpoint. He eventually opened fire while trying to evade arrest. In our investigation, we found that Parvez had absconded after the incident in Tila Mod on the motorcycle which is registered in the deceased son’s name.”

SP City Gyanendra said Jaswant was killed for the property. The house they were living in was worth Rs 1 crore. There were several godowns in the house that were rented out by Jaswant.

‘The murder of Jaswant Sharma was planned by his daughter-in-law Kavita’

As per the Police, Kavita was married to the eldest son of Jaswant Sharma. Seven years ago, her husband passed away. She was living with her in-laws, including Sharma’s other son Pankaj and his family, in a house in Pasauda. ASP (City-2) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said, “Our investigation has revealed that the eldest daughter-in-law of the deceased, Kavita, had planned the whole thing along with Irshad, her lover.”

Upon questioning Kavita, she admitted to planning the murder of her father-in-law and committed the crime with the help of her lover Irshad and Parvez. She further told the Police that the behavior of her father-in-law had changed post her husband’s death, and she was not happy with it. Two years ago, she met a taxi driver Parvez. In a case, Parvez was sent to prison, and his mobile was being used by Irshad during that time. Kavita started talking to Irshad and fell in love with him. They have been in a relationship for over 2 years.

When Jaswant came to know about frequent meetings between Kavita and Irshad, he objected to it. She claimed Jaswant refused to give any money to her and had declared that she won’t receive any share in the family property.

The Police found that on the intervening night of July 14 and July 15, all four men, Parvez, Irshad, Naushad, and Sajid, reached Jaswant’s house, where Kavita let them in. When Jaswant raised alarm, they tied him to the bed and beat him to death. To make it look like a case of robbery, Kavita had herself tied by the other accused. Then they robbed the house and fled from the crime scene. As per the Police, Kavita initially alleged that when she woke up, she noticed her hands and legs were tied. She had refused to have any knowledge of what had happened while she was asleep.

According to a report in Tricity Today, her son Tushar told the Police that some robbers had come to the house and taken him to another room at gunpoint. They stole jewellery worth one lakh and took away cash worth Rs 7,500. SSP Muniraj said Tushar had called 112 at around 2 AM. When the Police reached the crime scene, they found Jaswant’s dead body.

Pankaj filed a case against Kavita

As per a report in Tricity Today, Jaswant’s younger son Pankaj was not at home when the incident took place. Kavita had called him and asked to return at the earliest. When Pankaj came back and got stock of the whole situation, he filed a complaint against Kavita as he had a suspicion that she was involved in the incident.

An FIR under Sections 394 (voluntary causing hurt in committing robbery) and 302 (punishment for murder) was registered against the accused based on Pankaj’s complaint. Further, Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit an offense punishable with imprisonment), 396 (dacoity with murder), 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) and 412 (Dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity) of the IPC were added to the FIR.

In his complaint, he had stated that some unidentified men had forcefully entered his house. They tied up Jaswant and beat him severely. Jaswant succumbed to the injury he sustained during the beating. Kavita was also present in the house at the time of the incident and claimed that the men who murdered her father-in-law took away jewellery and cash. However, during the investigation, the Police found that there were no signs of forced entry.

SIM card helped Police in solving the case

During the investigation, Police found a SIM card in Kavita’s room. When they asked her about it, she refused to have any knowledge about the SIM. The Police got hold of the call details of the number and found that a particular number was called multiple times on the night of the incident. From there, the investigation revealed the role of Kavita in the murder.

Upon arrest, Ghaziabad Police recovered bangles, earrings, two gold coins, mangalsutra, Rs 5,600 in cash, three mobile phones, and a motorcycle from the accused. From Parvez, the Police recovered an illegal 315 bore pistol, live cartridges, a bike, and some jewellery.