On Wednesday, a vehicle mowed down a police constable in the Anand district of Gujarat, reporting a third kind of similar occurrence in the last 24 hours. The deceased police officer who was on night patrol when the incident happened has been identified as Kiran Raj.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 1 am on Wednesday when constable Kiran Raj attempted to stop a suspicious truck bearing a Rajasthan license plate. Instead of stopping, the truck driver accelerated the vehicle down on the police officer and fled from the scene. Kiran Raj was immediately transported to the Karamsad Hospital where he was declared dead.

Gujarat| A fatal attack on a police constable has come to light in Borsad; a suspicious truck from Rajasthan mowed policeman Kiran Raj at 1am, as he was trying to stop it. Truck driver fled away. Policeman died during treatment. Driver identified; probe underway: Anand DSP Ajit R pic.twitter.com/ym59OxltPp — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Anand SP Ajit Rajian confirmed the officer’s death and informed us that the accused driver has been identified. He also said that the Police are investigating the case and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused on run.

Similar incidents of trucks mowing down police officers reported from Haryana and Jharkhand

A similar case was reported from Ranchi, Jharkhand on Wednesday where a woman police officer named Sandhya Topno was crushed to death by cattle smugglers. According to the reports, officer Sandhya was chasing the vehicle that was carrying the animals illegally. She got a tip against the vehicle and ran after the vehicle to nab the accused. However, the accused ran the vehicle in the opposite direction to crush the officer on the spot.

One more person was present inside the vehicle, for whom a continuous search is on. Efforts will be to complete the investigation quickly & get the guilty punished with a speedy trial. Accused, namely Nigaar Khan tried to breach govt works as well: Ranchi SSP Kishore Kaushal pic.twitter.com/vwoDrB4EID — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

The Police investigation later revealed that there were two people in the vehicle which crushed Topno. One of the accused named Nigaar Khan has been arrested by the Police while a massive manhunt has been launched to identify and nab the other accused who managed to escape from the spot.

In the third similar incident in the last 24 hours, Haryana DSP Taoru Surendra Singh Bishnoi was run over by the mining mafia and killed in Panchaon near Nuh in the Mewat region of Haryana. As per reports, DSP Bishnoi had gone for a surprise inspection of a site where illegal mining was taking place. However, the mining mafia ran the dumper over him and killed him.

After the murder, 8 police teams were constituted to nab the culprits, including special teams from the neighbouring districts. During their search operation, they ran into one of the accused Iqrar, and it led to an encounter with him.