Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Jharkhand: Sub-inspector Sandhya Topno killed by cattle smugglers while performing her duty, accused arrested

According to the reports, officer Sandhya was chasing the vehicle that was carrying the animals illegally. She got a tip against the vehicle and ran after the vehicle to nab the accused. However, the unidentified accused ran the vehicle in the opposite direction to crush the officer on the spot.

Sub Inspector Sandhya Topno (Image source- ANI, ABP news)
In a shocking incident, a woman police officer in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district was mowed down to death while she was on duty. She was crushed by the unnamed persons who were reportedly smuggling cattle. The deceased officer has been identified as sub-inspector Sandhya Topno and was posted as in charge of Tupudana OP.

Sub-Inspector Sandhya Topno was then immediately shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences hospital where the doctors declared her dead. SSP Ranchi informed about the incident on July 20 and added that the Ranchi Police had nabbed the accused and also had seized the vehicle.

Haryana DSP killed by sand mining mafia in Mewat

It is important to note that this is not the only incident in which the accused killed the police officer. Earlier the day, Haryana DSP Taoru Surendra Singh Bishnoi was run over by my mining mafia and killed in Panchaon near Nuh in the Mewat region of Haryana. As per reports, DSP Bishnoi had gone for a surprise inspection of a site where illegal mining was taking place. However, the mining mafia ran the dumper over him and killed him.

After the murder, 8 police teams were constituted to nab the culprits, including special teams from the neighbouring districts. During their search operation, they ran into one of the accused Iqrar, and it led to an encounter with him.

In the current case, the Ranchi Police has confirmed to have nabbed the unidentified accused. The Police have also seized the vehicle which was reportedly smuggling the animals. Sub-Inspector Sandhya Topno belonged to the 2018 batch and was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. The Police investigation in the case is underway.

