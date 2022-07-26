Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra to skip Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury incurred during World Athletics Championships

According to reports, the star javelin thrower suffered a minor injury when competing at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 in Eugene on Sunday.

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra (image courtesy: theguardian.com)
5

India’s ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will not be participating in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham due to a minor injury. The Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022 and will conclude on August 8, 2022. Neeraj Chopra had gone into the history books after becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in track & field events as he won the Gold Medal in the Javelin Throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. 

“Neeraj Chopra will not take part in Commonwealth Games 2022. He is not fit as he got injured in the finals of the World Athletic Championship. He informed us about this,” Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association confirmed to news agency ANI on Tuesday (July 26).

According to reports, the star javelin thrower suffered a minor injury when competing at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 in Eugene on Sunday (July 24) and took the decision of staying away from the upcoming Commonwealth Games subsequently on Monday (July 25) after undergoing an MRI scan.

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. His best throw was 88.13 meters, which he had registered in his fourth attempt. Anderson Peters of Grenada won the gold with the best throw of 90.54 meters, and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won bronze with a best throw of 88.09 meters.

With this medal, Chopra became the first Indian man and second Indian to win a medal at World Athletics Championships. Before him, long jumper Anju Bobby George had won a bronze medal in 2003.

Neeraj had won the maiden gold for Indian athletics in Tokyo Olympics last year. After shooter Abhivan Bindra, who had won gold in 2008 in Beijing Olympics, Neeraj was the second Indian to win an individual gold at the Olympics, and first one to do it in track & field events.

