Friday, July 22, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIndian Railways suffered ₹259 crores in damages caused by violence over Agnipath Scheme: Railway...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Indian Railways suffered ₹259 crores in damages caused by violence over Agnipath Scheme: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Speaking in the upper house of the parliament, the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the Indian Railways suffered a whopping loss of ₹259.44 crores due to damage and destruction caused during 'the protest' over the Agnipath scheme.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Railways suffer 259 crs loss due to violence over Agnipath scheme
Train set ablaze at Danapur railway station, image via Hindustan Times
14

On Friday (July 22), the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the Indian Railways suffered a whopping loss of ₹259.44 crores due to damage and destruction caused during ‘the protest’ over the Agnipath scheme.

He made the revelation in the Upper House of the Parliament. The Agnipath scheme was launched by the Indian government, along with the chiefs of the three armed forces, on June 14 this year.

Under the scheme, youth between the age of 17.5 to 21 are to be recruited for a period of 4 years. While 25% will be retained in the armed forces, the remaining Agniveers will receive a sum of ₹11 lakhs and employment preferences in the Defence Ministry, police forces and paramilitary services.

Deliberate dissemination of misinformation by coaching centres and Youtubers triggered large-scale violence over the newly launched recruitment scheme.

Scores of armed forces aspirants took to the streets under the pretext of ‘peaceful protests’ and demonstrations. While demanding a rollback of the government scheme, they vandalised public property, burnt trains and brought life to a standstill across various States of India.

Violence over Agnipath scheme

In the Southern State of Telangana, students dissatisfied with the Agnipath recruitment scheme vandalised the Secunderabad railway station and set a train on fire.

The armed force aspirants also blocked the railway tracks in the Narwana town in the Jind district of Haryana. They were seen disrupting railway service and standing on railway tracks with a tricolour in hand.

In Palwal, the police had to fire aerial shots to disrupt the mob which was pelting stones at them. During the scuffle, several police vehicles were damaged and police personnel were injured.

Similar scenes were observed in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Violent protestors, with their faces covered, were seen vandalising a railway station and throwing objects on the railway tracks.

In Uttar Pradesh, the violent mob of aspirants vandalised the windscreen of roadway buses on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. They also set a train ablaze in Balia during the protest.

The fury of the ‘students’ reached its zenith in the state of Bihar. On Friday (June 17), they attempted to vandalise the Hajipur railway station but their plans were thwarted by the police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,894FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com