In an update to the Jahangirpuri violence escalated by the Islamists during the Hanuman Jayanti processions earlier this year, the Delhi Police revealed on Thursday that the riots were well planned and that the accused had incited the locals to pelt stones at the Hindus participating in the procession. The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in Rohini court in the case of violence that happened on April 16.

According to the reports, the Police in the charge sheet mentioned that the three main accused in the case identified as Mohammed Ansar, Tabrez, and Sheikh Irshfil had made all the preparations to execute the violence. They had collected the stones, and empty glass bottles and had placed them on the terraces of the nearby buildings. Stones and glass bottles were also placed at accused Irshfil’s terrace. The police while investigating the case recovered all of them and charged persons involved with inciting the violence.

Delhi Police Crime Branch files chargesheet pertaining to the Jahangirpuri riots today in Delhi’s Rohini Court. — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

In the 2000 paged charge sheet, the Police further stated that it investigated the data of around 2300 phones and also went through 58 different clips to discover the links between the Jahangirpuri violence with the anti-CAA violence that had disrupted the peace and law and order in Delhi in the year 2019-20. Police said that Jahangirpuri violence was the sequel of the 2019 riots.

So far the Police have charged 45 main conspirators and have arrested 37 in the case of violence in which eight police personnel and a civilian have sustained injuries. Mohammed Ansar, Tabrez, and Irshfil are the 3 main accused who have been arrested among 45. Around 8 of the accused including one of the prime accused Irshfil is on the run in the case. The Police said that they have launched a massive manhunt to nab all the accused on run and added that some of the accused are out on bail.

37 accused were arrested & 8 are absconding. From the probe conducted so far & material on record, it’s established that the incident was in continuation of the protests against CAA & NRC of 2019 & 2020 in Shaheen Bagh & North-East Delhi riots of Feb 2020…: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

The charge sheet filed by the Police on Thursday mentioned that the three prime accused in the case Mohammed Ansar, Tabrez, and Sheikh Irshfil played an important role in inciting the locals to pelt stones at the Hindu rally. While Irshfil collected stones and glass bottles, another accused named Tarbez incited the local Islamists. On one hand, he talked about cooperating with the Police, and in absence of the authorities, he motivated the Islamists to take revenge against the CAA-NRC laws. Tabrez also played an important role in organizing the protest against CAA at Kushal Chowk in Jahangirpuri in April.

The Police also revealed that the accused had planned the violence and had started preparations for it 6 days before the violence. As part of the conspiracy, the accused had placed stones and glass bottles on the roofs of the houses, so that stones could be pelted during the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra. The police have so far recovered swords and country-made pistols from the arrested accused. The charge sheet says that the intention of the accused was to cause heavy damage, which was handled in time due to the vigilance of the police.

Delhi Police on Thursday also presented video pieces of evidence in court and said that it used a facial recognition system during the investigation to nab the 37 culprits. The charge sheet was filed under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B IPC read with 27 Arms Act.