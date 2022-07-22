Five young girls from Jammu have taken up a Tiranga rally on their bikes to hoist the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, from where they will go advance towards Kargil and wave the flag in the middle of the mountains where hundreds of Indian jawans laid down their lives to protect the motherland during the 1999 Kargil war.

The initiative is a means to send a strong message to the opposition leaders who have been mocking and denigrating the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by the central government to mark the 75th independence day of the country.

Preeti Choudhary, who is leading the bike rally, while speaking to Times Now, said, “When the matter is about our country, about our flag, the energy, the vibe, the valor, the sacrifice which our soldiers have made during 1990 and the 1999 Kargil war, it is unmatchable. We Indians, every citizen of this country, every young citizen, my sisters, and my brothers hold equal value and equal emotions about this tricolor.”

When asked about their message to the opposition politicising the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, she said, “Don’t mess with the new India. Don’t mess with Narendra Modi Ji. Just remember about surgical strikes. And don’t even dare to talk anything about the national flag.”

Another participant in the bike rally said, “I am feeling very proud right now. I think this is the moment I was waiting for in my whole life. I am very proud to take part in this rally.”

Another participant girl biker said that she will be very happy to hoist the national flag at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar. She said, “How do you feel when you represent your nation at the highest top? It is a very dangerous road. It has got certain stretches that are considered to be very dangerous and according to women’s perspective, these are considered impossible. I think we are trying to establish that certain things like this actually need skills and not gender. And a proud feeling in our hearts will make this happen.” The youths in the rally marched ahead with the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

What is the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign?

To mark the completion of 75 years of independence, the central government has decided to launch the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on the occasion of August 15 this year. Under this campaign led by the Ministry of Culture of the Central Government, people across the country will be encouraged to hoist the tricolor in their homes. Under this, the Rural Department of Jammu and Kashmir has also issued an order appealing to make this campaign successful.

But the opposition leaders have started politicising and mocking the campaign. In Srinagar, when reporters asked Farooq Abdullah about the central government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, he responded saying “keep the tricolor in your house.”