Pakistani co-worker murders UP resident Jang Bahadur in Saudi Arabia

Jang Bahadur, a driver from the Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh, who had been employed in Riyadh since 2017, was reportedly murdered by a Pakistani colleague over a work-related issue in Saudi Arabia. Following the murder, a young man staying with him shared this news with his family members.

The 43-year-old Jang Bahadur’s elderly father has written to Union Minister Smriti Irani, seeking that his son’s remains are recovered and the incident is probed. Vinod Yadav, Jang Bahadur’s younger brother, lives and works in Kuwait. On the night of July 6, Arvind, an Indian who lived with Jang Bahadur, contacted Vinod and informed him of Jang Bahadur’s death.

Arvind informed Vinod that Jang Bahadur was murdered by a Pakistani man who worked as a driver along with him. Vinod immediately informed his family members about his brother’s murder. After learning of Jang Bahadur’s murder, there spread despair in the family. Jang Bahadur’s father, Rajnarayan, wrote to Smriti Irani on Friday, detailing the situation and demanding that his son’s remains be returned.

Jang Bahadur, who left for Saudi Arabia on October 19, 2017, hoped to return home in 2020. However, because of the outbreak of Covid, he canceled his plans to return. Jang Bahadur discussed returning home on Janmashtami with his father Raj Narayan in the morning and his son Saurabh in the afternoon on July 6.

As soon as the knowledge about the incident became public, SHO Arun Kumar Dwivedi, together with SDM Savita Yadav and CO Arpit Kapoor, went to the victim’s residence and gathered information about the incident whilst also counseling family members.

Jang Bahadur’s family consists of his elderly father Raj Narayan and mother Ramavati, his wife Manju Devi, his 19-year-old son Saurabh who is studying for his graduation, his 17-year-old daughter Anjali who is studying for her intermediate, and his 12-year-old son Gaurav who is studying in class 7. The family was stricken with grief as soon as they learned of Jang Bahadur’s death.