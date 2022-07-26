The ongoing Kanwar Yatra 2022 is extremely special for the devotees of Lord Shiva as it is happening after a gap of two years. Lakhs of Kanwariyas all over India have been undertaking the arduous journey to collect water from the holy river Ganga and offer it to Lord Mahadev. However, there have been multiple instances where the Yatra has faced hateful attacks. Also, the leftists have been targeting the Kanwar Yatra and questioning the enthusiasm of the Kanwariyas.

Some of the members of the leftist cabal said that Kanwariyas must ‘pick up books to avoid pick a Kanwar’ while others blatantly compared the Kanwariyas to people offering Namaz in public. “Offering namaz in a public place attracts FIRs but a Hindu religious yatra in public places receives showers of flower petals from helicopter rides paid for by public money. The hypocrisy”, ‘journalist’ Anusha Sood had said. Even ‘Journalist’ Barkha Dutt tweeted on July 25 saying that ‘how could state officials shower petals on Kanwariyas but object to Namaz in public spaces’.

Team Opindia traveled to Haridwar amid the Yatra to know the truth about the claims and also to get the hang of the Kanwariyas and their situation. Also, the behavior of the government officials and local civilians towards the Kanwariyas was observed amid the Yatra. The first stop of Team Opindia’s journey was at Muzaffarnagar from where they proceeded towards Haridwar via the Ati Highway. On the way, SHO Inspector Sushil Saini of Nai Mandi police station along with his entire police team was seen showering flowers on the kanwariyas shouting ‘Bam Bhole’ slogans.

Flowers showered by govt officials purchased from poor vendors

While many leftists and fundamentalists raised several queries regarding the flower shower, it is important to note that the flower petal showered by the government officials are purchased from poor flower sellers. Speaking to the team, the SHO said, “We bought these flowers at a wholesale price from a poor flower seller in our police station area. The donation was given by the entire force of their own free will. The one we bought flowers from is very happy because he is getting new orders continuously. We are happy that the flowers showered by us are not only being used for religious work but are also helping poor people to earn bread and butter”.

Inspector Sushil Saini showering flowers with the entire team on Kanwariyas

Meanwhile, several fruit sellers who have set up their shops near the flower shops also talked to Opindia. They said, “Often officers and many others come and buy fruits from us and donate them to the kanwariyas. We are having good sales in this journey.”

Policemen buying fruits from vendors and distributing them among kanwariyas

Many local shopkeepers benefited from the tableau

Trivendra from Meerut, who got the tableau of the late CDS General Bipin Rawat made, said, “Rs 5 lakh have been spent to make the tableau and it consists of material purchased from locals and poor people. The money has ultimately reached the painters and the artisans. We have also hired a tractor to pull it. We have collectively donated the money so no one of us feels financially burdened. Also, the poor are helped”.

Trivendra, who made the tableau of late CDS Bipin Rawat



Shopkeepers earn extra profits during Kanwar Yatra

Team Opindia also met Kashyap Ji on the way to Haridwar. Kashyap Ji, who sells sugarcane juice on the highway near Purkaji talked to the team to inform them that he earns extra during the Kanwar Yatra. “We sell juice here throughout the year, but in the month of Kanvar, we get a little more money. It is all by the grace of Mahadev”, he added.

Kashyap ji selling sugarcane juice

Raw material for tea, lemonade purchased from local retailers

Further, on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, team Opindia discovered a small stall that was providing free lemonade and tea to the Kanwariyas. The stall was set up in the Mandawali area. Rajveer Singh, who runs the stall also told team Opindia that he earns extra during the Kanwar Yatra. “Every day we buy milk, sugar, biscuits, and lemon in quintals and mix them in proportions to make tea and lemonade. All the material is purchased in cash from the local shopkeepers”, he said hinting at the organized local trade during the Yatra.

Rajveer Singh serving the Kanwaris

Rajveer also added that he earns half of his annual income during the Yatra. “We are factory employees and this stall is run for free by all the staff of our factory. We all collectively contribute to the welfare cause. Along with the kanwariyas, the shopkeepers are also benefited from our money. All this is the grace of Shiva Shambhu”, he reiterated.

Minor Ashu earning more than Rs 1000 daily

The journey became more interesting as Team Opindia found a minor buy selling cut papayas on small leaves near the border of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. He introduced himself as Ashu and said, “I am 15 years old. I buy papaya in bulk from the market and sell cut papaya on the leaf for Rs.10. Every day more than 100 leaves are sold in the crowd of kanwariyas and I earn more than Rs 1000 every day. My parents are poor and we all earn together”.

Ashu Dhariwal

Also, Monu Qamar, who sells clothes on the street before Roorkee said that though he runs his business all over the year, he earns more profit only during the Kanwar Yatra.

Monu Kumar

Sunny Kumar, who sells India’s national flag, a short distance away from Patanjali Yogpeeth, said, “Kawad is not only beneficial for me but everyone.”

Sunny Kumar selling tricolor

According to Sanjeev Kumar, who sells women’s makeup items at Bhairav ​​Ghat in Haridwar, his sales during the Kanwar Yatra increase as compared to other days.

Sanjeev Kumar selling makeup items

Mohan Lal Rathore, a tea seller at Har Ki Pauri, said, “We earn very well in the Kanwar Yatra. After this festival we will have to face a financial crunch for a long time. The earnings that we earn during Kanwar Yatra are useful in during recession period”.

Hotel and Dharamshala operators also talked to the Opindia team to inform them that there were no empty rooms to offer and that they were all full due to the Yatra. During our entire journey of 2 days, not a single shopkeeper was found who had declared himself in loss due to Kanwar Yatra.