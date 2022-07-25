On Monday (July 25), the left-liberal ecosystem in India suffered a major meltdown after flower petals were showered on Kanwariyas (devotees participating in Kanwar Yatra) in Meerut.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Meerut’s District Magistrate Deepak Meena and Inspector General Praveen Kumar were seen showering flower petals on the Hindu devotees.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Meerut’s IG Range Praveen Kumar and DM Deepak Meena showered flower petals on kanwariyas, through helicopter pic.twitter.com/WI1ggxXCfh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

A similar video from Sunday (July 24) is also doing the rounds on the internet where the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police are seen showering flowers on Kanwariyas in UP’s Baghpat.

In UP’s Baghpat, DM and SP shower flower petal on kanwariyas. pic.twitter.com/kmeaZwb3p9 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 24, 2022

The sight of the Uttar Pradesh government facilitating the Kanwar Yatra smoothly has drawn the ire of the cabal of left liberals. ‘Journalist’ Barkha Dutt tweeted, “How is it ok for state officials to shower petals on Kanwariyas but object to Namaz in public spaces?”

She claimed, “Am not a fan of religion spilling over onto shared common public spaces but this is brazenly partisan.”

“Offering namaz in a public place attracts FIRs, intimidation and bullying by bigots & administration alike but a Hindu religious yatra in public places receives showers of flower petals from helicopter rides paid for by public money. The hypocrisy” wrote another ‘journalist’ Anusha Sood.

Islamists too did not leave this opportunity to mock Kanwariyas under the pretext of criticising the government.

The Kanwar Yatra of 2022 is extremely special for the Bhagwan Shiva devotees as it is happening with full enthusiasm after a gap of two years. Lakhs of Kanwariyas all over India have been undertaking the arduous journey to collect water from the holy river Ganga and offer it to Lord Mahadev.

However, there have been multiple instances this year where the Yatra has faced hateful attacks. On July 19, an unidentified miscreant threw a piece of meat on Kanwar Yatra in Seelampur, Delhi.

Another incident happened in Meerut on July 22, where Islamists spat on Kanwariyas. Following the incident, Kanwariyas jammed the road and demanded action by the Police.

Reports suggest that the pilgrims were sitting on the side of the road to rest for a while. Two people came on a bike and tried to spit on them. After that, one of them got off the bike and spat on the Kanwariyas.