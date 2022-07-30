Saturday, July 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKerala: Congress leader prevents hoisting of Indian Union Muslim League flag at UDF event,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kerala: Congress leader prevents hoisting of Indian Union Muslim League flag at UDF event, asks League leader to hoist it in Pakistan

Congress leader Sanalkumar prevented UDF alliance partner Indian Union Muslim League leader Nazeer to hoist the IUML flag at a UDF event in Kerala

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: Congress leader refuses Indian Union Muslim League flag at UDF event
Congress leader allegedly denies Muslim League flag in UDF protest in Thiruvananthapuram
45

On Saturday, a Muslim League leader named Vembaya Nazeer criticized a Congress party leader for disrespecting the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) flag at a United Democratic Front (UDF) program in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Nazeer was prevented from hoisting the flag by the Congress leader and was asked to hoist the flag in Pakistan.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened at a protest event in Attipara in the state capital. The program was interrupted by the Congress block president named Sanalkumar who allegedly asked the Muslim league leaders to remove the party flag and asked them to go to Pakistan to hoist the flag.

The event was a United Democratic Front (UDF) program and flags of other alliance partners including that of the Revolutionary Socialist Party were also put up at the event. It is notable that Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, Revolutionary Socialist Party etc are constituents of the United Democratic Front in Kerala, which is currently in opposition. When League district committee member Vembayam Nazeer went on to put up the IUML flag, Sanalkumar blocked him and threw the flag. He also shouted at the Muslim league leader and asked him to go to Pakistan and hoist the flag there.

“It was a UDF event and the RSP flag was also displayed. When I placed the IUML flag, he threw it away and shouted at me. He asked me to take it to Malappuram. When I reminded him that the program was organized by UDF, he said Muslim League’s flag was not allowed”, Nazeer was quoted.

The argument reportedly escalated when Nazeer revolted against the Congress leader’s actions and said that League was the second biggest party in UDF. To this, Sanalkumar responded saying that Nazeer could take the flag to Pakistan. “I felt really bad. Not even BJP workers from the area will say something like that. Is this the culture of Congress”, Nazeer added.

However, commenting on the issue, Congress leader Sanalkumar denied having made any such statement. “It is true that I asked him to remove the flag. It was a Congress program. If they bring their flag, others too may follow. But I did not throw it away or make any such comments”, he said.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is the Indian National Congress-led alliance of several political parties in the Indian state of Kerala.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

AAP Govt in Punjab claims to have taken back 9,053 acres of encroached land, party had boasted about stopping similar anti-encroachment drives in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

‘Mumbai won’t be financial capital without Gujaratis and Rajasthanis’: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stokes controversy with his remarks, issues clarification later

OpIndia Staff -

Germany: Muslim man who stabbed train passengers wanted to get rid of ‘non-Muslims’; media had billed him as ‘mentally ill’

Jinit Jain -

Kerala: Professor TJ Joseph, whose right hand was chopped off by Islamists, wins Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his autobiography

OpIndia Staff -

Sa*li, m*darch*d, bh*nch*d: Leaked audio clip of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut abusing, threatening Swapna Patker goes viral, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Court finds enough evidence prima facie to prove Satyendar Jain and his aides used hawala funds to buy agricultural lands: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi govt to go back to old excise policy amidst allegations of corruption, undue benefit given to liquor mafia by Manish Sisodia: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

After Adhir Chowdhury creates a storm insulting the President, he proceeds to shift blame, target Smriti Irani for insulting Droupadi Murmu

OpIndia Staff -

After initial flip-flop, Bihar Govt seeks report on state-run schools in Muslim-dominated areas observing Friday off as BJP insists on uniformity

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Sameer Siddiqui threatens to bury RSS worker alive on Instagram for supporting Nupur Sharma, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,884FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com