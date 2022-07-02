Nupur Sharma, the ex-BJP spokesperson, continues to brave numerous threats against her life, including death by beheading and rape, as well as numerous FIRs filed across the nation in response to her innocuous remark about Prophet Muhammad. Regardless, the West Bengal government led by CM Mamata Banerjee has decided to issue a lookout notice against her.

According to reports, the Kolkata police on Saturday issued a lookout circular against the suspended BJP leader. A lookout circular is a notice which prevents a person from leaving the country.

West Bengal | Kolkata Police issues a Look Out Circular against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.



Earlier she was asked to appear before the Amherst and Narkeldanga Police Stations. However, she didn’t appear before them and sought more time. — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

As per reports, the circular was issued after Nupur Sharma failed to appear before Amherst and Narkeldanga Police stations, which had summoned the ex-BJP spokesperson and asked her to appear before the cops on June 25 and June 20 respectively. Nupur Sharma had sought four weeks’ time to appear stating that she fears getting attacked if she visits Kolkata at this juncture.

On June 24, OpIndia reported how the Kolkata police had lodged at least 10 complaints in various police stations in Kolkata against Nupur Sharma.

The cops have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Nupur Sharma under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34 (furtherance of common intention), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

Charges were also pressed under IPC Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (Uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

Nupur Sharma sought 4 weeks extension for physical appearance

The ex-BJP leader had sought 4 weeks’ time to physically appear before the Narkeldanga police. She had conveyed the message to the cops via email. Sharma had cited threats to her life to seek an extension for physical appearance before the Kolkata police.