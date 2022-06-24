Friday, June 24, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKolkata police summons Nupur Sharma yet again, 10 complaints lodged in various police stations:...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kolkata police summons Nupur Sharma yet again, 10 complaints lodged in various police stations: Details

OpIndia Staff
Nupur Sharma summoned by Kolkata police yet again over alleged blasphemy
Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, image via One India
3

The controversy surrounding former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma refuses to die down as the Kolkata police have issued fresh summons to her yet again. Nupur Sharma had made certain innocuous remarks about Prophet Mohammad in a TimesNow debate as a response to a Muslim panellist insulting the Shivling found at the Gyanvapi disputed structure.

As per reports, Sharma has been summoned by the Amherst Street Police Station in North Kolkata in response to a complaint lodged against her on June 7 this year. She has been asked to appear before the cops on June 25, 2022.

While speaking about the development on Thursday (June 23), a police official claimed that the comments of the former BJP leader had triggered violence in different parts of West Bengal. He informed that complaints were registered against her at police stations in the State capital.

Earlier, Nupur Sharma was issued a summon by the Narkeldanga police station. She was asked to appear before them on June 20, 2022, under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The cops have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Nupur Sharma under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34 (furtherance of common intention), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

Charges were also pressed under IPC Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (Uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

Nupur Sharma sought 4 week’s extension for physical appearance

The ex-BJP leader had sought 4 weeks’ time to physically appear before the Narkeldanga police. She had conveyed the message to the cops via email. Nupur Sharma had cited threats to her life to seek an extension for physical appearance before the Kolkata police.

She had earlier questioned the nature of the relationship between Prophet Muhammad and his child bride Ayesha after Islamists compared the sacred Shivling, found inside the Gyanvapi mosque, to a fountain.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

37 Shiv Sena MLAs write to Maharashtra deputy speaker reaffirming Eknath Shinde as leader of legislative party, names new chief whip

OpIndia Staff -

‘We are real Shiv Sainiks, some people trying to finish Shiv Sena’: Eknath Shinde camp MLA Sanjay Shirsath releases video message

OpIndia Staff -

Liberals and journalists go into the 4th stage of depression as the fall of Shiv Sena appears imminent

OpIndia Staff -

Police on high alert as illegal Rohingya Muslims with links to Pakistan terror outfits establish a large network in Western Uttar Pradesh: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur: Islamists threaten to behead Bajrang Dal worker if he does not leave the organisation, orders to leave the house

OpIndia Staff -

Sena MLC Ravindra Phatak who was sent to Surat to bring back rebels joins Eknath Shinde camp, leaves for Guwahati with two MLAs

OpIndia Staff -

The drama continues: Sanjay Rathod’s wife falls ill after her MLA husband leaves Uddhav Thackeray and proceeds to Guwahati to join Eknath Shinde

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist mocks Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, when pointed out that he works for NDTV, he starts airing the propaganda channel’s dirty laundry

OpIndia Staff -

After Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh claimed he was abducted to Surat and Guwahati, Eknath Shinde camp releases his photos with them busting his...

OpIndia Staff -

Birbhum Massacre: TMC leader not only ordered the killings at Bogtui village but also monitored the massacre while keeping police away, says CBI

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,195FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com