Nupur Sharma summoned by Kolkata police yet again over alleged blasphemy

The controversy surrounding former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma refuses to die down as the Kolkata police have issued fresh summons to her yet again. Nupur Sharma had made certain innocuous remarks about Prophet Mohammad in a TimesNow debate as a response to a Muslim panellist insulting the Shivling found at the Gyanvapi disputed structure.

As per reports, Sharma has been summoned by the Amherst Street Police Station in North Kolkata in response to a complaint lodged against her on June 7 this year. She has been asked to appear before the cops on June 25, 2022.

While speaking about the development on Thursday (June 23), a police official claimed that the comments of the former BJP leader had triggered violence in different parts of West Bengal. He informed that complaints were registered against her at police stations in the State capital.

Earlier, Nupur Sharma was issued a summon by the Narkeldanga police station. She was asked to appear before them on June 20, 2022, under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The cops have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Nupur Sharma under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34 (furtherance of common intention), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

Charges were also pressed under IPC Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (Uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

Nupur Sharma sought 4 week’s extension for physical appearance

The ex-BJP leader had sought 4 weeks’ time to physically appear before the Narkeldanga police. She had conveyed the message to the cops via email. Nupur Sharma had cited threats to her life to seek an extension for physical appearance before the Kolkata police.

She had earlier questioned the nature of the relationship between Prophet Muhammad and his child bride Ayesha after Islamists compared the sacred Shivling, found inside the Gyanvapi mosque, to a fountain.