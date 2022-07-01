In the Noney area of Manipur, a large landslide destroyed a railroad construction site, killing fourteen people, and it’s possible that many more are still buried in the debris. Fourteen people, including seven soldiers, are said to have been buried and died by a rain-induced landslide. The landslide took place late in Wednesday night. On Thursday in the late evening, five civilians and thirteen soldiers were rescued.

The disaster happened in the night between Wednesday and Thursday close to the company site of the 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army stationed close to Tupul Railway Station in Noney district to guard the railway line from Jiribam to Imphal that is still under construction. The Noney Army Medical centre is providing healthcare for injured Territorial Army soldiers. 60 of them, nevertheless, are still feared to be trapped beneath the landslide rubble.

The rescue efforts are getting quite difficult because of bad weather and recent landslides. There are still at least 51 more persons missing, according to local media sources. DGP P Doungel said, “As many as 23 people were extracted from the debris of which 14 were dead. Searches are continuing for the others. Not confirmed how many are buried but as of now 60 people including villagers, army and railway personnel, laborers (buried).”

Despite the bad weather, Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Territorial Army troops kept up rescue efforts for those affected by the landslide in the nearby region of Tupul Railway Station, Noney district, Manipur. Teams from the Indian Railways, the civil service, the NDRF, the SDRF, and residents of Noney District are all actively helping with the search.

Visited Tupul to take stock of the unfortunate landslide situation.



I’m thankful to Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji for calling me to assess the situation and assured all possible assistance. A team of NDRF has already reached the site for rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/rJU1d9UgNQ — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2022

Noney Deputy Commissioner Haulianlal Guite told in an advisory, “The landslide occurred at the Tupul Yard Railway construction camp, which also obstructed the course of the Ijei river, flowing through the Tamenglong and Noney districts, creating a dam-like storage condition.” The Deputy Commissioner has advised residents to stay away from the river, especially kids. Due to the potential breach of the dam that the landslide generated on the Ijei river, those who reside in its downstream regions have been advised to leave. Due to several road closures brought on by landslides brought on by nonstop rain over the previous few days, people have also been cautioned against traveling along National Highway-37. In order to support the affected persons, a number of helplines have been established.

In order to personally examine the situation, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh visited the disaster area on Thursday. He then offered a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured. He tweeted, “Visited Tupul to take stock of the unfortunate landslide situation. I’m thankful to Hon’ble HM Shri Amit Shah Ji for calling me to assess the situation and assured all possible assistance. A team of NDRF has already reached the site for rescue operation.”