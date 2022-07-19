Tuesday, July 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMathura: Man heroically saves a child’s life, video of his bravery goes viral
News Reports
Updated:

Mathura: Man heroically saves a child’s life, video of his bravery goes viral

The viral video shows a man heroically saving a child from some construction debris falling on them from above.

OpIndia Staff
Viral video shows child's life saved in heroic way in UP's Mathura
Screengrab of the viral video.
20

A video has gone viral on the internet showing a man heroically saving a child after some kind of construction debris fell on them from above. The viral video, which seems to be CCTV footage, is apparently from the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

In the footage, a man is seen standing alongside the road with his scooter and a child. He glances up and discovers something unusual. As some kind of construction debris falls from above, the man quickly grabs the child with him and rushes to a nearby shop. Both of them get knocked to the ground, but they appear to be unharmed.

In the second half of the video, it can be seen that both of them miraculously escape the accident. The child and the man appear to have been hurt, but there does not appear to be any significant injuries in the footage. Several people run to their rescue after noticing the accident.

It is the promptness of the man and his keen observation that led to both of their lives being saved otherwise they could have faced some fatal injuries in case the debris had fallen on them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Haryana: DSP killed by mining mafia in Mewat region, read details

OpIndia Staff -
DSP Taoru Surendra Singh Bishnoi was working on a specific input of illegal mining taking place in Panchgaon, near Nuh in Mewat region of Haryana
News Reports

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan claims his blood group has changed while in jail

OpIndia Staff -
Notably, a person's blood group never changes medically during the course of their life, with the exception of truly uncommon circumstances such as when they might have a bone marrow transplant or develop a rare form of cancer.

How Teesta, Mukul Sinha, and other ‘activists’ conspired to take the Gujarat riots case against Hindus

India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai gives platform to DU Prof, accused of tribal man’s murder, to demean Presidential candidate and tribal leader Droupadi Murmu

Nupur Sharma files fresh petition, says statement by SC judges has resulted in an increased number of rape and death threats

Islamists issue death threats to BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena for supporting Kanhaiya Lal’s family

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,685FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com