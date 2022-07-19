Viral video shows child's life saved in heroic way in UP's Mathura

A video has gone viral on the internet showing a man heroically saving a child after some kind of construction debris fell on them from above. The viral video, which seems to be CCTV footage, is apparently from the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

In the footage, a man is seen standing alongside the road with his scooter and a child. He glances up and discovers something unusual. As some kind of construction debris falls from above, the man quickly grabs the child with him and rushes to a nearby shop. Both of them get knocked to the ground, but they appear to be unharmed.

In the second half of the video, it can be seen that both of them miraculously escape the accident. The child and the man appear to have been hurt, but there does not appear to be any significant injuries in the footage. Several people run to their rescue after noticing the accident.

It is the promptness of the man and his keen observation that led to both of their lives being saved otherwise they could have faced some fatal injuries in case the debris had fallen on them.