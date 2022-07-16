Man offers Namaz at Lucknow railway station, Hindu Mahasabha protests

Following the incident of a group of individuals offering Namaz at Lucknow’s LuLu mall, another instance of Namaz at a public place has come to light in Lucknow. A video of a man offering Namaz at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow has gone viral on the internet.

UP | CM Yogi has denied permission for any public namaaz. Thus we submitted a memorandum asking them to take action against the person doing namaaz on railway station. Such activities should not be permitted: Shishir Chaturvedi, National Spokesperson Hindu Mahasabha pic.twitter.com/KRHS5jkWA0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2022

After the video of Namaz being offered at Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station went viral, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha submitted a memorandum to the Circle Officer of the Government Railway Police. Sanjeev Sinha, CO GRP, stated that all allegations would be examined and CCTV footage will be checked. He stated that proper legal action will be taken after the investigation.

Shishir Chaturvedi, the national spokesman for the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, stated similar incidents were coming to light even after the Uttar Pradesh government outlawed namaz in public spaces. This is the reason why they have submitted a memorandum urging that people who offer Namaz at the railway station be prosecuted, since such actions should not be tolerated.

The Hindu Mahasabha has stated that it will oppose prayers performed inside all railway stations in the country, not only Charbagh. Shishir Chaturvedi stated that the problem of erecting a tomb and performing Namaz inside railway stations is becoming critical.

It is worth noting that just days after its opening, the Lulu mall in Lucknow, the largest in Uttar Pradesh, became embroiled in a controversy after a few people performed Namaz inside the mall. On July 15, 2022, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha decided to recite Sundarkand inside the Lulu mall in response. They did, however, cancel the Sundarkand recital after the mall’s management apologised for the Namaz incident.