In a video released on its official YouTube channel, Newslaundry demeaned Aaj Tak journalist Anjana Om Kashyap with a vulgar reference, calling “Halla Bol”, a show anchored by her, as “Dalla Bol”.

Newslaundry, a leftist propaganda outlet known for its gutter-level ‘journalism’, recently stooped further lower as it used vulgar remarks to degrade a female news anchor.

In its weekly video series NL Tippani, the propaganda portal, in its bid to ridicule Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, called the popular news show “Halla Bol” anchored by her as “Dalla Bol”, a denigratory reference aimed at taking potshots at the journalist and undermining her credibility.

While Newslaundry fashions itself as a news portal committed to “independent journalism” and a bastion of “liberalism”, it showed no qualms in using objectionable and unseemly language to ridicule a journalist whose views do not jibe with the propaganda peddled by the leftist rag.

The spoof video, which appeared forced and poorly scripted even by Newslaundry’s already appallingly low levels, was squarely intended to mock the Aaj Tak reporter and the Centre for its recent notification over the expungement of certain words in parliament. The parody showed a female actor imitating Anjana Om Kashyap anchoring her show “Halla Bol”, taking digs at her and referring to her as “Dalla”, a pejorative slang that the leftist propagandists use to belittle journalists who do not conform to their worldview. 

Though being factual accuracy is not necessarily a prerequisite in parody videos, some amount of facts adds to the credibility of the videos, especially for an organisation that touts itself as an “independent media organisation”. But since Newslaundry seems least bothered with informing their viewers about the facts of the matter, something as elementary as the distinction between the ban and expungement of unparliamentary words, it persisted with its primary motive of stoking hatred against “unyielding” journalists that refuse to hew to its leftist political outlook. 

It continued to typecast journalists that do not align with its propaganda line as sellouts, not showing restraint in using derogatory language to run them down, including female news anchors. The deplorable attack against Anjana Om Kashyap is yet another instance where Newslaundry has displayed that its commitment to the liberal principles of respecting women is just a sham intended to take the moral high ground and sermonise others while covering up its reality of being a propaganda outlet that sanctions misogyny and vulgarity against ideological rivals.

Besides the expungement of a list of words from parliament, the NL video also sought to mock the journalist over other matters covered by her and her stands on them. But this has been hardly surprising, given that Newslaundry has been attacking conscientious journalists and indulging in hit jobs against those who, unlike them, uphold journalistic principles and dare to undermine their propaganda efforts and expose their political masters. 

