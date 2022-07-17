On July 14, Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann stirred controversy by comparing Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale with legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Following his remarks, Khalistani sympathizers took to social media and claimed Bhindranwale was even greater when compared to Bhagat Singh.

Mann had said, “Try to understand, Sardar Bhagat Singh had killed a young English officer, he had killed an Amritdhari Sikh constable, Channan Singh. He had hurled a bomb into the National Assembly at that time. Now, you tell me whether Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not.” His remarks attracted an array of criticism on and off social media. However, there is a section of Khalistani sympathizers who saw the controversy as a perfect opportunity to inject their propaganda.

A number of Khalistani sympathizers claimed on social media that Bhindranwale was a greater leader and icon compared to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. A Twitter user, malwai_s, said that compared to the martyrs of Sikhism from every century, Bhagat Singh was not even worth a mention. He said, “I also was raised on the belief that Bhagat Singh was a great Shaheed, and he won Indian freedom. But the truth is very different, compared to the Sikh Shaheeds from every century, Bhagat Singh would not even merit a mention.”

Tweet By: Malwai_s Source: Twitter

Malwai_s was quoting a thread by another Twitter user ProudPunjaabi who tried to defame Bhagat Singh because he was in support of the ‘One Nation, One Language’ theory. He said, “Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks on Bhagat Singh have sparked some debates. Personally, I grew up admiring Bhagat Singh, but it ended when I read his views endorsing “one nation, one language” and the idea of replacing Gurmukhi script of Punjabi with a ‘perfect’ Devanagri script.”

Tweet By: ProudPunjaabi Source: Twitter

From killing Saunders to bombing the Parliament, according to Twitter users, Bhagat Singh’s actions were questionable. He went on to call his actions acts of terrorism. He said, “And what to say about the bombing of Central Legislative assembly! I mean, what kind of a gesture was that? It is a textbook example of an act of terrorism.” However, he further clarified that he was not calling Singh a terrorist, but he would not consider him a revolutionary either.

Tweet By: ProudPunjaabi Source: Twitter

Another Twitter user and former Indian Express journalist Jagtar Singh echoed Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks on Bhagat Singh. He said, “Bhagat Singh Terrorist and freedom fighter hero are relative terms. Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a terrorist in British India records. The situation is the same in the case of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, declared Martyr from supreme Sikh seat of Akal Takht.”

Tweet By: Jagtar SIngh Source: Twitter

Another Twitter user, lovemahal16, claimed Bhagat Singh did not do anything for Punjab, Punjabi, and Sikhism, and there was no burden to carry his legacy as Sikhs have a long line of martyrs like Bhindranwale. He said, “A community which has a great hero like Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has no compulsion to find its hero in a person like Bhagat Singh. When Bhagat Singh left without doing anything for Punjab, Punjabi, and Sikhi, why should we bear the weight of his sacrifice? We have a long line of martyrs.”

Tweet By: lovemahal16 Source: Twitter

Punjabi Singer Jassi had made a post in favour of Bhagat Singh a day after Mann’s remarks came to light. In a Tweet, he had said it was difficult to copy Bhagat Singh. Replying to his tweet, Twitter user Virpal Kaur Chauhan said, “It is very difficult to become Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. If Bhagat Singh was martyred for the country, then Sant Jarnail Singh was also martyred for the rights of his community and Punjab. When Saints are called terrorists, you never made any such comments.”

Tweet by Virpal Kaur Chauhan. Source: Twitter

Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s struggle for independence is well documented, and he is referred to as one of the greatest freedom fighters who sacrificed his life for the country. He was hanged till death by the British government along with Sukhdev and Rajguru on March 23, 1931.