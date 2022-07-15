Friday, July 15, 2022
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar receives the highest State honour of Suriname

Interestingly, the President of Suriname is the Grand Master of the Honorary Order of the Yellow Star. Commissioned in 1975, it is awarded to meritorious individuals for exemplary service to the nation and its people. Foreigners are also eligible to receive the award. The Order is cited in 2 divisions - civil and military.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar receives highest State award of Suriname
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and President Chan Santokhi
4

On Friday (July 15), the Republic of Suriname bestowed its highest State honour on Indian spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

In a tweet, the yoga guru wrote, “Honoured to receive Suriname’s highest award – The Honorary Order of the Yellow Star (Ere-Orde van de Gele Ster).”

“I credit this award to the teachers & volunteers who have been doing commendable service in this country. I thank President Santokhi & the judges for this honour,” he further stated.

While speaking about the matter, the President of Suriname, Chan Santokhi, remarked, “Gurudev ji, I applaud you for keep shining your light. I congratulate you that this decoration… May you lead us all to peace and harmony…People of Suriname will always welcome you with a warm heart.”

Interestingly, the President of Suriname is the Grand Master of the Honorary Order of the Yellow Star. Commissioned in 1975, it is awarded to meritorious individuals for exemplary service to the nation and its people. Foreigners are also eligible to receive the award. The Order is cited in 2 divisions – civil and military.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had earlier said he had denied the Padma award

It must be mentioned that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had earlier turned down the Padma award, which was to be awarded to him during the 66th Republic Day. In a statement, he said, “Rajnath Singhji called to inform me about Padma Awards. I thank Govt for considering me. Instead of me, I’d like them to honour someone else.”

