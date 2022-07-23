SSC scam: Arrested Partha Chatterjee has a flat, exclusively for his dogs

Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday (July 22) in connection to the School Service Commission (SSC) scam case, has a flat exclusively for his dogs. It is notable that more than Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above Rs 1 crore from the resident of Arpita Mukherjee, a ‘close aide’ of Partha Chatterjee.

The 69-year-old TMC politician owns several flats, including the one from where massive amount of cash has been recovered, which he reportedly gifted to actor Arpita Mukherjee. Now it has emerged that he owns a luxurious flat in the Naktala neighbourhood of South Kolkata, which is reportedly used to keep his dogs only. As per reports, the TMC Minister does not stay there and uses the air-conditioned flat as an exclusive space for his four-legged friends.

The veteran politician has 3 pet dogs, which are housed on the 2nd floor of the ‘Siddhi Enclave.’ The air-conditioner is reportedly run 24 hours to keep the dogs cool. Moreover, Partha Chatterjee has also hired 2 caretakers, including a woman, to look after his pets. The flat earlier had four dogs, but one died some time ago, and now there are three dogs.

According to reports, Partha Chaterjee has three flats in the same building in Diamond City, one of which has been used to keep the dogs.

In May this year, the Calcutta High Court had raised red flags about the sources of income of Patha Chatterjee and had mentioned the flat for dogs. Justice Abhijeet Ganguly had remarked, “He has a flat for his pet dogs in Naktala. How did he become the owner of so much property? Details of it must be furnished before the court.”

Justice Ganguly had added that he can’t accept that Partha Chaterjee does not know anything, and sought a thorough probe on his sources of income.

Interestingly, the flat is located adjacent to Naktala Udayan Sangha, the Durga Puja committee of TMC leader Partha Chatterjee. Earlier, it was reported that the Central Bureau of Investigation was shocked to learn that the TMC politician has a flat in the name of his dogs.

ED nabs Partha Chatterjee

On July 23, officials of the Enforcement Directorate arrested Partha Chatterjee and later produced him before the Bankshall court. He was sent to judicial custody for a period of 2 days. Aripta Mukherjee also has been arrested after recovery of just stash of cash from her flat.

The arrest came a day after the Enforcement Directorate began search operations at various premises linked to the recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WB-SSC) and West Bengal Primary Education Board.

Prior to the arrest, Partha Chatterjee was questioned for around 26 hours in connection with the SSC scam case. The Enforcement Directorate also raided 13 locations belonging to the TMC Minister.