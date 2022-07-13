During the investigation on the Kanhaiya Lal murder in Udaipur by National Investigation Agency and Anti Terrorist Squad, it has been revealed that Pakistani organization Dawat-e-Islami and terrorist outfits had formed a team of 40 people in Rajasthan to target supporters of former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma. A list of targets was created by the terrorist outfits who were to be executed in Taliban style.

As per reports, the 40 people linked to Dawat-e-Islami were given the task of “teaching a lesson” to those who publish posts on social media in support of Nupur Sharma. These people were associated with Dawat-e-Islami for over a year. The investigation agencies found out about the conspiracy by checking the call details of terrorists Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Gos, who were arrested for brutally killing Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur for a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma.

During the investigation, 20 mobile numbers of 10 people from Pakistan were investigated. Reportedly, the 40 people from India were given a target list to spread panic in India by publishing beheading videos in Taliban style. People associated with Dawat-e-Islami in six districts in Rajasthan were given the task of teaching a lesson to people for supporting Nupur Sharma.

Notably, NIA interrogated six people, including Sadar Mujeeb Siddiqui of Anjuman Talimul Islam, Maulana Zulkarnain, former Sadar Khaleel Ahmed co-secretary Umar Farooq, and two lawyers in Udaipur on Tuesday. These people were questioned after being taken into custody by the investigating agency. NIA also searched the house of Sadar Mujeeb. During the investigation, NIA also found that objectionable religious books were being sold in Ajmer at the shops opened by Dawat-e-Islami. The booksellers were paid Rs 250 per day to sell those books. Riyaz and Gos used to distribute such books from these book shops.