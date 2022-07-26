Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Netizens question Times Now over pro-Aam Aadmi Party segment that looked like running an advertorial without disclaimers

The video shared by Times Now contained a statement by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The segments that were used in Times Now video were taken from a two-year-old ad that is available on the official YouTube channel of the Delhi Government.

OpIndia Staff
Times Now
Netizens called out Times Now for allegedly running AAP-led Delhi Government's ad without disclaimer
3

On July 26, netizens called out Times Now for allegedly running an advertorial without disclaimers. Times Now has published a video report on its official Twitter account that talked about the ‘Farishtey Dilli ke’ scheme by the AAP-led Delhi Government. In the tweet, Times Now said that around 18,000 people had been saved under the scheme, and the Delhi government is earning praises for the same.

The video shared by Times Now contained a statement by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The segments that were used in Times Now video were taken from a two-year-old ad that is available on the official YouTube channel of the Delhi Government.

Netizens called out Times Now

Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said, “This tweet doesn’t look normal! Is it a promotion?”

Twitter user Being_humor said, “Kejriwal said dalali karni hai to khul ke saamne aao.. so Times Now came.”

Twitter user Akshay Gandhi said, “This is so cheap. News channel broadcasting ads produced Aam Aadmi Party to further political propaganda at the cost of the public exchequer (kickbacks included). This new genre of ads can be called #PseudoNews.”

Twitter user MrSinha_ said, “Naughty Kejriwal has bought each & every media houses. Now even anchors have started doing AAP promotional stuffs.”

Twitter user Rahul Kaushik said, “Advertisement being presented as news.”

The law requires a declaration of advertorials

As per the guidelines issued by Central Consumer Protection Authority [PDF], it is required that the advertising platform must declare if the video being played is an advertisement. There should be a disclaimer that is easy to read and understand. The disclaimer should be placed in a position that is visible to the viewer, and the font and language of the disclaimer must be the same as of the advertisement. However, in this case, what looks like an advertisement for Delhi Government, there was no visible disclaimer defining it as an advertisement.

