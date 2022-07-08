Friday, July 8, 2022
HomeMediaTimes of India bosses questioned by ED under FEMA, PMLA, suspected transactions worth Rs...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Times of India bosses questioned by ED under FEMA, PMLA, suspected transactions worth Rs 900 crores with tax haven entities under scanner

Samir Jain, who is listed as the Managing Director of BCCL is the brother of Vineet Jain, who is also a Managing Director. BCCL is largely a family-owned company by the Jain family.

OpIndia Staff
Times of India bosses questioned by ED under FEMA, PMLA, suspected transactions worth Rs 900 crores with tax haven entities under scanner
Vineet Jain
135

Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL), a media conglomerate and publisher of Times of India newspaper is now under the scanner of the central agencies. According to a report by Indian Express, top managers of the company have been questioned several times by the Enforcement Directorate for suspected FEMA and PMLA violations. The agencies have also reportedly sent requests for corroborative information to offshore destinations.

According to Indian Express, Sivakumar Sundaram, Chairman, Executive Committee (CEC) of the company and Himanshu Agarwal, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), have been called in for questioning at the ED headquarters in New Delhi.

There are several transactions by BCCL that seem to be under the scanner of the central investigating agencies. Among them, is a Rs 900 crores transaction with entities in the tax haven destination British Virgin Islands (BVI). The Times of India bosses are being questioned under the Foriegn Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). If this information by Indian Express holds true, it means that the ED suspects that the Times of India bosses (BCCL) have siphoned off money to British Virgin Island, which is a tax haven.

A perusal of the Balance Sheet of BCCL shows that it has a media company called MX Media Co Ltd which has been incorporated in BVI. From 2017 to 2019, the media company was shown as a subsidiary with the parent company holding 52.35% equity. It was later diluted to 40.36% with the company being changed to an ‘associate’ company. There are other “associate” companies of the Group listed in BCCL’s balance sheet, which have been incorporated in South Korea, China and Singapore.

According to the ROC data, Indian Express found that in 2019-2020, BCCL earned revenues upwards of Rs 9611 crores, however, their revenue fell in the COVID year 2020-2021 to Rs 5337 crores.

Who are the Directors of Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL), publishers of Times of India

There are 10 Directors of BCCL. One of them is Vineet Jain.

Directors of the company

Samir Jain, who is listed as the Managing Director of BCCL is the brother of Vineet Jain, who is also a Managing Director. BCCL is largely a family-owned company by the Jain family.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,302FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com