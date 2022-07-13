The National Investing Agency (NIA) took into custody roughly a half-dozen suspects in the Udaipur murder case on Tuesday (July 12, 2022), including Chief of Anjuman Talimul Islam Mujeeb Siddiqui and Secretary Farooq. All of the suspects have been brought to Jaipur and are being grilled in connection with the horrible murder of Kanhaiya Lal for supporting Nupur Sharma. The NIA squad is said to be ready for arresting all of them at any moment.

According to media sources, the NIA searched Mujeeb Siddiqui’s residence near Mukherjee Chowk in Udaipur last night before capturing him. Similarly, the NIA has apprehended several additional individuals, including former Chief Khaleel Ahmed. According to reports, two advocates and a Maulana are also being held. At the same time, reports of firearms confiscated from the accused’s home have surfaced.

Anjuman Talimul Islam, according to media reports, is the leading group representing Udaipur’s Muslims. This group was founded 116 years ago. All Muslims in Udaipur follow the fatwas given from there. Under the guise of this organisation, violent protests were also planned in Udaipur in response to Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The organisation had also petitioned the collector for immediate action against Nupur Sharma.

According to the memorandum filed by them, Nupur Sharma’s comments offended the Muslim community. The issue of inciting Muslims had risen to the forefront of this entire matter.

It is notable that when Ghaus Muhammad and Riyaz Attari beheaded Kanhaiyalal, the same outfit, Anjuman Talimul Islam, was seen appealing to the broader public for peace and harmony. However, It also played a role in inciting the Muslims.

As per the statutory functions of Anjuman Talimul Islam, the dates of Muslim festivals such as Eid and others are announced by this organisation. This organisation claims to educate the children of Muslim society, resolve the controversy of watching the moon during Ramzan, expand the number of madrasas, connect the Muslim institutions of the state with Anjuman, and financially assist orphans and the destitute of the Muslim community.