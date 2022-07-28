A maulvi from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for raping a 6-year-old child. The 6-year-old had gone to a local mosque to learn Islamic religious texts from the maulvi. On the complaint of the victim’s family members, the police arrested the accused cleric. Police registered a case against the accused cleric and sent him to jail.

The incident has been reported from Sambhal’s Sadar Kotwali area. As per reports, the 6-year-old victim child was sent to the mosque regularly for learning Islamic texts. On Tuesday 26th July 2022, the Maulvi named Uwais had attacked and sexually assaulted the child. The victim had reached her home and informed the family about the incident, but the victim’s family reportedly had hesitated and had asked the child to keep quiet.

On Wednesday, 27th July 2022, the family members of the victim, after mutual discussions, reached the Sadar Kotwali police station and registered a case against the accused. Police have arrested the accused cleric.

CO Jitendra Kumar said, “A woman filed a complaint in the Kotwali police station of Sambhal. The woman accused a person named Uwais of raping her girl. We have registered an FIR in this case and sent the victim girl for her medical examination. Her statement will also be recorded. I formed a squad with immediate effect and the squad arrested the accused Owais. We will take the next legal steps further in this case.”

The accused cleric Uwais is charged with section 376AB and section 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Section 5M/6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act has also been invoked against the accused.