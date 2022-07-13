Strict action by Uttar Pradesh police and administration against the history sheeters and miscreants continues. In Barabanki, the police have imposed the gangster act against the brother and nephew of local Samajwadi Party MLA Dharmraj alias Suresh Yadav.

District administration and the police have ordered to seal the house owned by the SP MLA’s brother Dharmendra Yadav. Dharmendra Yadav’s son Arjun Yadav was booked under the gangster act in a case in 2020. The action is being taken in the same case.

The public works department team has estimated the price of Dharmendra Yadav’s house in the Muneshwar Vihar area of Barabanki to be Rs 95 lakh. The plush house is set to be attached on Wednesday 13th July 2022 in the presence of the magistrate and CO Navin Singh. On October 8, 2020, inspector Brijesh Kumar Verma, then in-charge of the Satrikh police station, had filed the gangster’s case.

Vinod Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Rajkumar, Pankaj Verma, Deepak Kumar, Avadhram, Pankaj Yadav, and SP MLA’s nephew Arjun Yadav were charged in this case. Arjun Yadav’s father Dharmendra Yadav is also a local Samajwadi Party leader. Vinod Yadav was said to be the main dealer in this gang. The district administration and the Barabanki police are taking strict measures in this case.

Dharmendra Yadav’s son Arjun Yadav is accused of the gangster act. He is accused of building this house with the money he earned from the illegal mining business. As the facts surfaced in this case, the administration released the orders to attach this house. According to a report by Jagran, the Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said that many properties of the members of this gang are attached so far in this case and the total worth of those properties is around Rs 5 crores 75 lakhs 79 thousand and 500. With this house getting sealed the number reached Rs 6 crores 70 lakhs 79 thousand and 500.

As Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in his second consecutive term, the actions against gangsters, miscreants, mafias, and rioters became stricter than earlier. Illegal properties of anti-social elements are bulldozed by the administration. Properties accrued by miscreants through illegal means are attached. Now similar action is taken against the brother and nephew of SP MLA Dharmraj alias Suresh Yadav of Barabanki.