With two more accused arrested in the brutal murder of Pharmacist Umesh Kolhe for supporting Nupur Sharma, now it has come to light that most murders by Islamists, he was also betrayed by people known to him. Just like Kanhaiya Lal’s support to Nupur Sharma was highlighted by his neighbour Nazim, leading to Kanhaiya’s beheading in Udaipur, Kolhe was also a good friend with veterinary doctor Yusuf Khan, who had instigated the killers against Kolhe.

This was revealed by Mahesh Kolhe, brother of victim Umesh Kolhe. He said that from police note on the case, he has learnt that his brother was murdered for his post on Nupur Sharma.

Mahesh Kolhe added that Umesh Kolhe was good friends with Yusuf Khan, a practicing veterinarian, who was arrested from Amaravati for his involvement in the case. He informed that they have known Khan since 2006.

The victim’s brother hoped that the pace of investigation will speed up as the mastermind in the case has been arrested, and others will also be arrested. He demanded that the trial should be done in a fast-track court and maximum punishment must be given.

While police had already arrested 5 persons in the case, including the killers, yesterday two more accused were arrested, Veterinary doctor Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan and Mastermind Sheikh Irfan Sheikh Rahim who runs an NGO. According to police, Yusuf Khan had forwarded Umesh Kolhe’s message supporting Nupur Sharma in WhatsApp groups, instigating Islamists against him by saying that he was supporting someone accused of blasphemy. “Khan instigated the other accused,” the police had said.

On the other hand, Irfan Sheikh who was arrested from Nagpur, had provided monetary and logistical support to the killers. He had promised to give ₹10,000 each to the killers, and help them escape safely in a car.

The involvement of a person well known to the victim points towards a disturbing trend in violence by Islamists which was first observed in the genocide on Kashmiri Pandits, and also happened in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

In the Udaipur case, after filing a case against the Hindu tailor for supporting Nupur Sharma, his neighbour Nazim had leaked his photo and address on social media, adding that he has committed blasphemy, thereby provoking Islamists. Nazim and others had also prevented Kanhaiya Lal to open his shop for a week, and finally when he opened the shop, he was beheaded by Islamists posing as customers.

Similar incidents had happened in the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, including in the case of the brutal murder of engineer BK Ganjoo. As Islamists were on a killing spree of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990, Ganjoo had hidden in a rice barrel. But, his location was disclosed to the terrorists by his own neighbours. He was shot dead by the terrorists who fired multiple rounds at the rice barrel allowing the blood to drip out of the container. The rice soaked in the blood was then forcefully fed to Ganjoo’s wife. The incident was also depicted in the movie The Kashmir Files.

Another victim Girija Tickoo was also called by her colleagues to collect her paycheck. As per reports, her movements were informed to local Islamists and Tickoo was kidnapped from a colleague’s home, to be tortured and later cut into pieces with a saw.

It is notable that while the Umesh Kolhe murder took place almost two weeks ago, only yesterday the local police revealed that he was killed for supporting Nupur Sharma. Before that, the police were claiming that it was case of robbery gone wrong. But the police finally admitted to the real motive of the murder after the case was handed over to NIA by the union home ministry, and also after the government in Maharashtra changed.