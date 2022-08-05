Friday, August 5, 2022
Liberal darling ‘Amnesty International’ says Ukraine is putting civilians in harm’s way, faces ire from the Leftists

In a tweet, Amnesty International said, "Ukrainian forces have put civilians in harm's way by establishing bases and operating weapon systems in populated residential areas", drawing the ire of liberals who accused the so-called NGO of prejudice and false reporting.

Ukranian President Zelenskyy, Amnesty International flag, images via AP and WION
On Thursday (August 4), Amnesty International stirred the hornet’s nest by accusing the Ukrainian army of violating humanitarian laws and turning civilian objects into military targets.

In a tweet, the international NGO stated, “Ukrainian forces have put civilians in harm’s way by establishing bases and operating weapon systems in populated residential areas.” The archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.

Amnesty International also published a detailed article about how Ukraine’s military was jeopardising the lives of its civilians. Secretary General Agnès Callamard pointed out, “We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Amnesty International

In its article, Amnesty International allege that it has evidence of the Ukrainian military setting up their bases in civilian buildings in 19 towns and villages. It further added that strikes were launched by the Ukrainian forces toward Russia from densely populated residential areas.

“Most residential areas where soldiers located themselves were kilometres away from front lines. Viable alternatives were available that would not endanger civilians – such as military bases or densely wooded areas nearby, or other structures further away from residential areas,” the report emphasised.

Amnesty International outlined survivor testimonials to conclude that the Ukrainian military had been exposing civilians to retaliatory strikes from the Russian forces. It also pointed out how schools and hospitals were being used as military launchpads by Ukraine.

“International humanitarian law requires all parties to a conflict to avoid locating, to the maximum extent feasible, military objectives within or near densely populated areas. Other obligations to protect civilians from the effects of attacks include removing civilians from the vicinity of military objectives and giving effective warning of attacks that may affect the civilian population,” the report emphasised.

Left-liberals cry foul, slam Amnesty International

The tweet triggered a meltdown from the cabal of left liberals, who took to the micro-blogging platform to accuse the NGO of bias and false reporting.

One Colin Darrah wrote, “Probably one of the most utterly ridiculous statements I’ve ever seen from an NGO!! Who signed off this statement?? Ukraine is fighting with all its might for its sovereignty, independence and people. Shameful statement”

“So, you claim, that the Russian invasion doesn’t violate any international law? Can you tell me, how tasty Ukrainian blood is? I’m sure, you drink a lot of it with Russians,” asked one user.

One Jonathan Davies lamented, “I recently became a member to defend #HumanRights but seeing this post I am reconsidering that position. How can you condemn Ukraine when they are defending their nation from an aggressor who has constantly violated international laws and human rights.”

One left-liberal taught laws to Amnesty International by claiming, “Do some reading on what the law actually requires. It is for the invader to distinguish soldiers from civilians.”

“You are not evil, you’re just a dumb piece of crap,” wrote one left-liberal, calling for the immediate sacking of the individual who posted the tweet.

“Justifying Russia’s onslaught against Ukraine is about as far from your remit as it gets. Get your Russian apologists back in line,” wrote one Ian Gaston.

After being lambasted by the same cabal that has nurtured Amnesty International for all these years, the international NGO was quick to attack Russia to pacify the angry social media users.

In a tweet, it said, “Since Russia began its war against Ukraine we have been exposing violations of human rights & intl humanitarian law. From the devastation of Izium to the siege of Mariupol, shelling in Kyiv to displaced people in Lviv, Russia’s war is an act of aggression.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Amnesty International

The archived version of the tweet can be accessed here. Amnesty International even pinned the tweet on its profile in the hopes of undoing the damage it had caused through its article on Ukraine.

