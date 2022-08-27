A Dalit man in Darbhanga, Bihar was brutally thrashed and further forced to drink urine by a mob over suspicion of theft. Later, the accused released the victim after taking Rs 50,000 from the family members. The victim identified as Ram Prakash Paswan hails from the Rajora village of Kevati police station area under Bihar’s ​​Darbhanga.

Speaking to the media, the victim’s son alleged that a mob of 25 to 30 people including Mohammad Akram, Raja and Mohammad Munna brutally thrashed his father on suspicion of theft.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 16, 2022, but came to light only recently after a video of it went viral on social media. According to reports, his family alleged that they were threatened to not inform the police due to which the incident was reported later. The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment on August 23. He has suffered multiple fractures and is said to be in critical condition.

In the video of the incident that went viral on social media, Ram Prakash Paswan can be seen being brutally assaulted in a room and later on the road while he continued to plead for mercy and help. As seen in the video, the victim lies helpless with his hands and legs tied while a group of people thrash him with sticks.

Darbhanga,Bihar: Dalit victim Ramprakash Paswan’s hands and feets were tied and he was beaten overnight by Mohammad Akram, Mohammad Munna and others.

The victim’s family, meanwhile, alleged that the perpetrators continued to assault Ram Prakash Paswan throughout the night. They also alleged that Ram Prakash, who was gravely injured due to being beaten on false theft charges, had asked for water but the accused forced him to drink urine. Later, the men released the victim after taking Rs 50,000 from the family members.

The victim’s daughter said, “a group of people tied my father’s hands and feet, accusing him of theft, and then beat him up with sticks all night. When the villagers went to save him, a Rs 20 lakh demand was made. Seeing his critical condition, villagers rushed to save him by paying Rs 50,000.”

Speaking about the incident, Darbhanga SDPO Krishna Nandan Kumar said that the police have taken cognisance of the incident and recorded the statement of the victim. He further assured us that the police will fully support the probe.

Taking note of the matter, members of the Bajrang Dal have also demanded speedy justice for the victim. They warned of state-wide protest if the perpetrators are not brought to book soon.

Rajeev Prakash Madhukar, former District Secretary of Bajrang Dal accused the PFI members for the incident. “Ram Prakash Paswan has always been involved in religious activities, which is why he has been singled out by a specific community.” The mob lynching was their way of responding to his ideologies. If the police do not act quickly in this incident, we will launch an agitation. “Everyone who is responsible should be arrested,” he said.

Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi claimed that ‘Jungle Raj Part-3’ is unfolding in Bihar. “Such incidents are taking place across the entire state. The way Ram Prakash Paswan was beaten up, and the people of a particular community who even made him drink urine, attest to the fact,” the legislator said.

“The deafening silence of the administration shows that they do not have the courage to take action against the culprits. We demand that a judicial inquiry be conducted into this incident. Stringent action should be taken against the culprits and against the officials who have failed to take cognizance of the issue,” the MLA added.