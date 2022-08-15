On the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, the daughter of Subhas Chandra Bose made a heartfelt appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She requested the Indian government to bring back the mortal remains of the freedom fighter to India.

In her letter, Anita Bose said, “One of the most prominent heroes of the independence struggle, Subhas Chandra Bose, however, has not returned to his motherland as yet…He sacrificed so much for this struggle, including his peace of mind, a family life, his career and, ultimately, his life!”

Citing declassified documents, she claimed that Netaji died on August 18, 1945, and his last remains are housed at Renkoji temple in Tokyo. “But today we have access to the originally classified inquiries of 1945 and 1946. They show that Netaji died in a foreign country on that day,” Anita Bose alleged.

“Japan has provided a ‘temporary’ home to his remains at Renkoji Temple in Tokyo, cared for in devotion by three generations of priests, and honoured by the Japanese people. Many Indians, including most of her Prime Ministers, have paid homage to Netaji and the INA there, as well,” she emphasised.

Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose urges Indian govt to bring his remains back to the country from Japan. Statement: pic.twitter.com/hzChrH9ttG — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 15, 2022

The daughter of Subhas Chandra Bose sought for DNA testing of the remains, which are now preserved at the Renokji Temple in Tokyo. Modern technology now offers the means for sophisticated DNA-testing, provided DNA can be extracted from the remains,” she continued.

Anita Bose pointed out, “To those who still doubt that Netaji died on 18″ August 1945, it offers a chance to obtain scientific proof that the remains kept at Renkoji Temple in Tokyo are his.”

“The priest of Renkoji Temple and the Japanese government agreed to a such a test, as the documents in the annexures of the last governmental Indian investigation into Netaji’s death (the Justice Mukherjee Commission of Inquiry) show,” she added.

In her letter to the Indian Prime Minister, Anita Bose said that nothing mattered to her father more than the country’s independence. “Since he did not live to experience the joy of freedom, it is time that at least his remains can return to Indian soil,” she wrote.

In conclusion, she stated, “As Netaji’s only child I feel obliged to ensure that his dearest wish, to return to his country in freedom, will, at last, be fulfilled in this form and that the appropriate ceremonies to honour him will be performed.”

PM Modi unveils holographic statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the holographic statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate to mark the 125th Birth Anniversary of the Illustrious freedom fighter.

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

The Iconic canopy at the India Gate, which once hosted a statue of King George V until 1968, was replaced by a holographic statue of Netaji. It was created using a 4K projector. The hologram will later be replaced by a 28-ft-high permanent statue of Subhas Chandra Bose made in Granite.

The decision to install Netaji’s statue was announced by PM Modi on Twitter, saying it was a ‘gesture of India’s indebtedness to him’.