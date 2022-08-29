Sanjeev Singh, the distraught father of the deceased Dumka girl Ankita Kumari, has told Swarajya that the accused Shahrukh Hussain was forcing his daughter to marry him and convert to Islam. Ankita Kumari, a student studying in class 12, suffered a painful death after she refused the advances of Shahrukh Hussain, who set her on fire for rejecting him. She succumbed to her injuries in the hospital during the early hours of Sunday.

Speaking to the news portal, Singh said, “Shahrukh used to tell her – marry me, accept Islam, else I will make your life hell.”

"He Was Forcing My Daughter To Convert To Islam And Marry Him": Sanjeev Singh, father Of Ankita Who Died After Stalker Set Her On Fire.

When Swarjya questioned Ankita’s father about whether Shahrukh used a different name to introduce himself, Sanjeev Singh responded in the negative. He said he introduced himself as Shahrukh Hussain right from day one but kept hounding her and pressuring her to convert to Islam. “He kept on forcing my daughter to marry and convert for months. He was a one-sided lover, a stalker,” Singh said.

Swarajya journalist Subhi Vishwakarma uploaded the audio wherein Ankita Kumari’s father can be heard saying the same while speaking to the news portal.

I talked to Sanjeev Singh, father of Ankita, when she was still in hospital.

Further detailing how the accused tortured his daughter, Singh said that Shahrukh Hussain was stalking his daughter for more than a year now. He was pursuing her to have a “love relationship” with him. She used to be followed by Shahrukh as she made her way to school. He managed to get her phone number from someone and began calling her, said the father of the deceased Dumka girl.

Singh added that Shahrukh Hussain also tried to lure her on the pretext of getting her a job in the police when she turned down his proposal saying she had career ambitions.

The father recalled how terrified Ankita Kumari was of the entire scenario that despite being an excellent student, she began missing school frequently after Shahrukh began tormenting her. She also insisted that her father accompanies her to the coaching classes.

Sanjeev also shared that Shahrukh “crossed all limits” a few months ago when he attempted to barge inside their residence.

It was only after the children inside the house shouted that neighbours came and helped them in grabbing Shahrukh. “They even beat him. But his behaviour did not change,” Sanjeev Singh told Swarajya.

It may be recalled that Ankita Kumari, who was set ablaze by her stalker neighbour named Shahrukh Hussain on Tuesday (August 23) morning in Dumka in Jharkhand, died on Sunday in hospital. Ankita breathed her last at 2:30 AM on Sunday morning. She was admitted to Ranchi RIMS for treatment.

Jharkhand girl Ankita, who was poured with petrol and set on fire by neighbour-stalker Shahrukh Hussain, died last night. Her father Sanjeev Singh told me she breathed her last at 2.30 am. Till last evening, she was asking every visitor to tell her honestly if she would survive

Heart-rending last statement of Dumka girl Ankita who was set on fire by Shahrukh Hussain surfaces

Today, two videos surfaced on social media containing the deceased’s painful, heart-rending dying statement. In the first video, Ankita Kumari was heard saying that Shahrukh Hussain had threatened her with dire consequences the night before the attack. Ankita said near the end of the video that she wishes Shahrukh is not spared. “He should die the way I am dying today,” said the Dumka girl.

In the second video that surfaced, the deceased had said that Shahrukh Hussain’s brother had warned action against those who dare to complain against Shahrukh and get him arrested. Ankita also recalled how Shahrukh’s brother had openly threatened her. “He had threatened me saying kill the girl who got him (Shahrukh Hussain) arrested.”

Notably, Ankita had also told the police in a critical state that Shahrukh, used to harass her every day. He used to approach her and seek her friendship. He had also obtained her phone number and used to call her repeatedly, asking her for friendship. When Ankita chastised him for not stopping, he threatened to kill her.

Ankita informed her father of this on Monday. When she woke up the next morning, her body was in flames as she ran up to family members who attempted to extinguish the fire. Her family then hurriedly took her to Phoolo Jhano Medical College Hospital in Dumka and she was later shifted to RIMS in Ranchi where she succumbed to her injuries.

In the hospital, Ankita named Shahrukh as the culprit behind the horrific crime. After taking Ankita and her family members’ statements, police arrested Shahrukh the same day.