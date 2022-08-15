For the first time in India, the Tricolour was hoisted amid a 21-gun salute by Made-In-India Howitzer gun, ATAGS: All you need to know

In a first, the hoisting of the Indian tricolour at Red Fort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accompanied by a 21-gun-salute by two howitzer guns, which were made under the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative.

The development coincides with the Diamond Jubilee of India’s Independence. The guns were designed by a team of scientists and artillery officers led by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Until last year, the ceremonial 21-gun-salute was executed using 7 vintage ’25 pounder British guns.’ However, on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, two homegrown howitzer guns were used alongside the 25-Pounders.

Also called the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System’ (ATAGS) prototype, the indigenous howitzer is reportedly the longest-range cannon in the world. It must be mentioned that the term ‘howitzer’ is used to describe long-range artillery guns.

While speaking about the matter, Sangam Sinha, DG (Resource & Management) of DRDO stated, “On the occasion of the elixir of freedom, a folding cannon is a great gift for India. This is the longest-range cannon in the world and is capable of hitting targets from 45 to 48 km.”

He further emphasised, “The biggest thing is that for the first time it is Made in India by Bharat Forge. It is an indigenous artillery gun being used for the 21-gun salute on Independence Day. The ATAGS is developed by DRDO and is currently at the Red Fort. This will be a big support to the Indian Army.”

Indigenous #DRDO– Kalyani #ATAGS howitzer firing as part of the 21 gun salute on the #IndependenceDay, at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The project began in 2013, with an aim to replace obsolete guns and induct 155mm artillery guns. For this purpose, DRDO joined hands with two private companies, namely, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Bharat Forge Limited, for developing the howitzer guns.

Besides the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Instruments Research and Development Establishment, Proof and Experimental Establishment, Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory and Vehicle Research and Development Establishment of the DRDO were also part of the development process.

Indian Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar informed, “The initiative to use this indigenously developed gun will stand as a testament to India’s growing capacity of developing arms and ammunition indigenously. The gun has been specifically customised both in terms of blank firing and sound attributes so that it will be useful for ceremonial purposes.”

For the first time, Made-in-India Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer will be a part of 21-Gun salute during Independence Day celebrations on August 15

The key features of the howitzer gun include advanced communication system, automatic command and control system, auxiliary power mode, high mobility and quick deployability. It also fires the Bimodular charge system in Zone 7, which sets it apart from other ATAGS prototype.

The indigenous howitzer gun works easily with C4I systems and can aid in fire planning, technical fire control, deployment management, and the Indian army’s operational logistics management. It has been found effective in extreme weather conditions.

The major milestone in its development was achieved in July 2016 during the proof-firing of the howitzer gun in Balasore. In the following year, the ATAGS prototype achieved the target range of 48 km at the Pokhran Field Firing Range.

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer is the first in the world to have a range of 45 km. It's self-propelled & can be towed easily. This time it will be included in the 21-Gun salute & will surely be a game changer: Sangam Sinha, DG (R&M), DRDO

“During its September 2017 test at Pokhran, the maximum ranges of 38.5 km and 48 km, with boat tail and extended range full bore types of projectiles, were achieved. This, the DRDO officials say, are at least 20% more than ranges achieved by any contemporary gun system,” reported Indian Express.

It further added, “During the same trials, a minimum range of 4.7 km was achieved from the systems meeting the critical parameter of minimum range at high angle.” The prototype was also subject to several firing sessions, prior to the Independence Day celebrations.

It has undergone trials in the month of April and under current evaluation of the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA). The agency is responsible for the quality assurance of arms, ammunition, and equipment supplied to the Indian Armed Forces.

The development of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System by DRDO and Howitzer Dhanush for Advanced Weapons and Equipment India by now-defunct Ordnance Factory Board is set to modernise the Indian army.