Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, a self-styled film critic and reviewer known for his mercurial outburst of temper and quirky tweets aimed at courting controversies, has thrown his weight behind AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for the post of Prime Minister of India.

To his 5.1 million followers on Twitter, a majority of whom are allegedly bought, KRK said if given a choice to choose between the current generation of leaders he would like to see as Prime Minister, the former actor said Arvind Kejriwal.

“I know that all the politicians are same, so we have to choose one of them only. So if I have to choose one of them, then definitely I will choose educated @ArvindKejriwal. Because I don’t want an uneducated Chowkidar to become PM of 140 crore people,” tweeted KRK, whose own conduct online suggests he is anything but educated.

Source: Twitter

Never bored of stoking controversies, Kamaal R Khan has, over the years, mastered the art of making outrageous claims to entertain his followers and keep himself in the news. KRK has also been a staunch opponent of PM Modi, routinely attacking him online and making disparaging comments against the BJP.

KRK, who seldom honours what he promises online, had pledged to leave Twitter and India forever if Narendra Modi got elected as the prime minister of the country in the 2014 general elections. As it turned out, KRK had eggs on his face when the BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections and Narendra Modi became the country’s Prime Minister.

Despite vowing to leave Twitter, KRK continued to be on Twitter and visit India as he claims to live in Dubai. Over the years, KRK has often made eye-popping claims and announcements, with little regard for honouring or fulfilling them.



Nevertheless, KRK’s endorsement for the post of Prime Minister of India is for someone who is known for reviewing Bollywood movies. After becoming the chief minister of Delhi, Kejriwal often took opportunity to review movies and suggest people on which movies to watch. Speaking at the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal had even insulted the sacrifice of Kashmiri Pandits driven out of the Valley, saying that ’The Kashmir Files’, a movie that chronicled the hardships and atrocities faced by Pandits, as a “jhoothi film”.

Even so, this is not the first time that Arvind Kejriwal is projected as a contender for the post of Prime Minister. The Islamofascist left-liberal side has endorsed a laundry list of opposition leaders, including Kejriwal and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, to challenge PM Modi.

Kejriwal himself had once dreamt of leading the country but was chastened by the election results that knocked a sobering realisation about his desire to become the Prime Minister.

In 2014, Arvind Kejriwal suffered a humiliating defeat in the General elections after he decided to take on NDA Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi from the Varanasi constituency. Modi polled 3.35 lakhs more votes than Kejriwal, putting paid to the dreams of the AAP chief of positioning himself as a worthy challenger to Modi’s expanding aura.

Since then, Kejriwal’s party has received poll drubbings almost everywhere in the country, except in Delhi and Punjab, where the internecine squabbling among Congress leaders and lack of cohesive strategy to fight the state elections pave the way for an AAP government.