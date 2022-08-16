Tuesday, August 16, 2022
‘Hindus killed for being Hindus’ series: 75 and still counting…here is a never-ending list of Hindus killed and brutalised in independent India

As the India completes its 75 years of its Independence, OpIndia has compiled a list of 75 Hindus who were brutally killed for wearing their identity on their sleeves and standing up for their faith.

This year, the independence we gained after India’s partition in the name of religion turned 75 years old. However, the threats posed by evangelical faiths, most prominently the virulent strain of Islam known as Islamism, are far from over. Being a Hindu and asserting one’s Hindu roots results in tragically devastating consequences, often resulting in one’s death. And there have been more than 75 Hindus who have endured the grim fate. 

For years, the media has worked tirelessly to depict Muslims as largely the victims and Hindus as overwhelmingly the offenders, establishing a false notion among minorities that they are being attacked by ‘fascist’ Hindus with active state cooperation. The grim fact is that Hindus have been disproportionately targeted by hate crimes in India. Hindus have been brutally killed and lynched for speaking out, in riots, especially by Islamists, and in other cases, simply for being Hindus.

They have the ability to attack at any time of day or night. They may enter shops and businesses disguised as customers and conveniently leave after stabbing or beheading the Hindu victim. They sometimes appear disguised in saffron and depart after ruthlessly attacking with sharp weapons. These perpetrators remain disturbingly undisturbed by radical Islam. They sometimes silently wait for their victim, whom they ambush and nonchalantly kill before walking away unfazed. No one is safe, neither sages, saints, nor ordinary Hindus. Neither house nor ashramas.

In the Kandhamal district of Odisha, a well-known and highly respected Hindu Sadhu named Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati was brutally murdered by armed Naxalites and some Christian fanatics in 2008. The tribal-dominated Kandhamal district has long been the hotbed of forced conversions by evangelical organisations. Christian missionaries have been constantly targeting Hindu Sadhus working on the ground to prevent their rampant conversion efforts, with explicit help from Maoists.

Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati, an 82-year-old cow-lover Sanyasi who had dedicated his life to the service of the Adivasis in the area, was murdered along with 4 of his associates in the Jalespata Ashram on the day of Janmashtami in 2008, while the Ashram’s devotees were getting ready for the festivities. His body was riddled with bullets and his dead body was brutalised further with sharp weapons by the murderers. The incident had sparked communal riots in the Kandhamal district, where tribal Hindus and Christians clash regularly, with the Naxalites supporting the Christians.

Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati was a Hindu saint. For once we could assume that his love for his religion and habit of chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, considered a ‘war cry’ by petty Bollywood nerds like Anurag Kashyap and Islamists like Muhammad Zubair, might have triggered the Islamists, but what about Sarbananda Kaul, one of the most secular individuals who used to keep ‘Quran’ with him, yet Islamists murdered him along with his son and hanged him from a tree.

Sarbananda Kaul ‘Premi’ was also a well-known Kashmiri poet, freedom fighter and a famous scholar. He was known for his secular values. Premi wrote in Kashmiri, Urdu, and Hindi. His grasp on Persian was as strong as his hold on Sanskrit. He used to keep a copy of the Quran in his house of worship.

On the evening of 29–30 April 1990, three masked Islamic terrorists entered his home and kidnapped him and his younger son, Virendra Koul. The dead bodies of the father-son duo were found hanging on a tree on 1 May 1990. The Islamists had brutally scrapped off his forehead skin since Kaul regularly applied tilak.

Sarbananda Kaul was elderly. He was past his prime, but what about the ten children who were burnt alive on the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002?

Twenty years ago, on February 27 2002, an enraged Muslim mob burnt 59 innocent Hindus, including women and children, to avenge the demolition of Mughal-era Babri Masjid Ayodhya. A group of Hindus travelling from Ayodhya in Sabarmati Express were mercilessly burnt alive inside the train by a riotous Muslim mob. The raging mob of over 2,000 people had killed the innocent Hindus for the simple reason that they had visited Ayodhya to perform karseva for the Ram Mandir.

In the more recent incidents,  Chandan Gupta was killed in a communal clash that erupted over a flag march in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, taken out on Republic Day in the year 2018.

Prashant Poojary (29) a flower merchant was brutally murdered in broad daylight by six men atop two motorcycles who attacked him with sharp weapons at a market in Moodbidri when he was selling flowers as usual. Poojary, believed to be involved with the Bajrang Dal, was actively involved in stopping illegal cow slaughter and transportation.

A 50-year-old newspaper hawker Mannulal Vaishnav was hacked to death by his customer Rafique Khan with an axe in the Kho Nagoriyan area in Jaipur in 2019, after the former urged the latter to clear his long pending dues.

Similarly, a 27-year-old Hindu youth Kishan Bharwad was killed by Islamists on 25th January 2022, merely for being a Hindu. Kishan Bharwad hailed from Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad. He was killed in the morning when he was passing by the Modhwada locality on a two-wheeler. Like other killings by Islamists, the reason behind his murder was that the Muslims claimed he had hurt their religious sentiments and committed “blasphemy”.

Many more Hindus, like Harsha, Umesh Kolhe, Kanhaiyalal, and Praveen Nettaru, have lately become victims of Islamic intolerance. This, however, is only the tip of the iceberg. In actuality, there is a long list of people in independent India who were murdered solely for being Hindus. All of these Hindus were attempting to bring the Hindu society together. They were assisting anyone who desired ‘gharwapsi’ (revert to Hinduism from Islam or Christianity of their own volition) or for simply wearing their identity on their sleeves. Many of them were selflessly working towards cow protection. None of them deserved to die, yet they were hacked to death just because they were Hindus.

Kala Devi, 70, was murdered while lighting a lamp at home to symbolise support for India’s fight against the global corona pandemic.

M Lavanya, a 12th-grade student, was told that if she wanted to study, she should convert to Christianity or clean the toilet. She couldn’t bear the pressure and committed suicide. Some were killed as a result of love jihad, while others were killed as they were considered a threat to Islam.

As India celebrates the 75th anniversary of its independence, we present 75 names from independent India who were murdered only because they were Hindus:

  1. Praveen Nettaru
  2. Kanhaiya Lal
  3. Umesh Kohle
  4. Harsha
  5. Kishan Bharwad
  6. Rupesh Pandya
  7. Neeraj Ram Prajapati
  8. Mukesh Soni
  9. Kamlesh Tiwari
  10. Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati 
  11. V Ramalingam
  12. Dhruv Tyagi
  13. Palghar lynching- Kapilgiri Maharaj, Sushilgiri Maharaj and Nilesh Telgade 
  14. Gaurav-Sachin
  15. Prashant Pujari
  16. Sanjay Kumar
  17. Ankit Saxena
  18. Ratan Lal
  19. Ankit Sharma
  20. Gangaram Singh Chauhan
  21. Bharat Yadav
  22. Vishnu Goswami
  23. Subodh Singh
  24. Avinash Saxena
  25. Amit Gautam
  26. Chandan Gupta
  27. Ravinder Kumar
  28. Riya Gautam
  29. Yogesh Kumar
  30. Pankaj Narang
  31. Kala Devi
  32. Mithun Thakur
  33. Ravi Nimbargi
  34. Revati Singh
  35. Rajesh Kumar
  36. Nikita Tomar
  37. Dr. Sanjay Singh
  38. Rinku Sharma
  39. Sunny Sinha
  40. Rahul Rajput
  41. Rahul Solanki
  42. Shambhulal
  43. Bharat Vaishnav
  44. Ranjit Bachchan
  45. Priya-Kashish
  46. Nagaraju
  47. Dilbar Negi
  48. Hrithik Adarsh
  49. BK Ganju
  50. Sarvanand Kaul
  51. Vinod Kumar
  52. Tikalal Taplu
  53. Sadhu Saravanan
  54. Ajay Pandita
  55. Satish Bhandari
  56. Makhan Lal Bindru
  57. Girija Tikku
  58. Satinder Kaur
  59. Deepak Chand
  60. Hiralal Gujarati
  61. Rameshwar Ankush
  62. Alok Tiwari
  63. Prem singh
  64. Dinesh
  65. Veerbhan
  66. Bina Jha
  67. Karsevaks returning from Ayodhya in Sabarmati Express
  68. Krishna Razdan
  69. PN Kaul
  70. Neelkanth Ganju
  71. Rajni Bala
  72. Satish Kumar Tiku
  73. Ekta Deshwal
  74. Kanti Prasad
  75. Santola Devi

Such names and incidents cannot be summed up in 75 columns. This is a never-ending list with no end in sight. A new name is added to the list whenever the date changes. OpIndia has gone out to the relatives of several of the people on the list this year of Amrit Mahotsav. We’ll bring them to you one at a time.

We had not forgotten and will not forget these Hindus. You will be reminded of these as long as this threat exists. So long as you’re a kafir. So that you are aware of the perils of Islamism and evangelical Christianity.

