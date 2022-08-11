Aamir Khan’s comeback film Laal Singh Chaddha has been given a thumbs down by several critics. Though the movie was already facing boycott calls on social media and early booking signalled a failure, the much-hyped movie has now been given negative reviews by several film critics.

India Today’s review of the movie has called out Aamir Khan’s bad acting performance. They have termed Khan as the worst thing about the movie.

India Today gives a thumbs down to Lal Singh Chaddha

As per India Today, Aamir Khan has given a terribly disappointing performance and has made the legendary character of Forrest Gump played by Tom Hanks look like a ‘retarded’ person in its adaptation as Laal Singh. It is notable here that Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, of which LSC is an ‘official adaptation’, is a widely acclaimed Hollywood classic and had won several Oscars.

Aamir Khan’s acting was criticised a lot even after the trailer of the movie was released. After the opening, it seems the movie has taken liberties with the storyline to peddle Aamir Khan’s usual anti-Hindu propaganda that he is known for.

While Forrest Gump had rescued his own unit chief Lt Dan in Vietnam, carrying him on his back and running them both to safety, Laal Singh the ‘secular’ Chaddha here rescues a Pakistani terrorist named Mohammad. Let us not even go into the implausibility of how a trained Indian Army soldier cannot differentiate between his own brothers in the Army and the enemies. Aamir Khan’s compulsive propaganda peddling habits have perhaps overwhelmed his common sense.

And thus, Gary Sinise’s legendary, historic character from Forrest Gump becomes an Islamist terrorist, a ‘good’ person apparently because that is what Aamir Khan and Atul Kulkarni the writer wants Indians to swallow. This propaganda peddling doesn’t even stop here. The good terrorist is shown doing Namaz, (Lt Dan was an atheist and he later made peace with God, that was one of the best sub narratives in Forrest Gump) and our Laal Singh declares that Puja Path is useless, they only spread ‘malaria’.

The audience could easily have been okay with a character being an atheist, a non-believer, but because Bollywood’s czars cannot go without shaming Indian culture, mostly Hindu culture, Aamir Khan has to force-fit his propaganda here.

Even in PK, Sushant Singh’s character was a ‘good Pakistani’ named Yusuf. There is nothing wrong in showing a good Pakistani, but when you juxtapose them with ‘bad’ Indians and bad Indian religious habits repeatedly, somewhere down the line, the audience is going to realise that you have been taking them for a ride, selling lazy, gratuitous propaganda and trying to make a profit of the very people u keep mocking.

In #LaalSinghChaddha Movie #AamirKhan Helped The Pakistani Teππ0rist Officer Later Become Friends And Started Business



Pakistani Says, " I Read Namaz 5 Times A Day, Why Don't You..



There are hundreds of social media posts saying the movie is a horrible adaptation, and Aamir Khan has been slammed for his pathetic overacting, trying to fake it too much.

There are hundreds of social media posts saying the movie is a horrible adaptation, and Aamir Khan has been slammed for his pathetic overacting, trying to fake it too much.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh has called Lal Singh Chaddha ‘disappointing’ and has given it only 2 stars.

#OneWordReview…#LaalSinghChaddha: DISAPPOINTS.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh has called Lal Singh Chaddha 'disappointing' and has given it only 2 stars.

Sure, there are the usual Bollywood mouthpieces singing praises for the movie, but since the movie releases just ahead of a long weekend, it may even pick up the pace and get some commercial success. But that doesn’t take out the fact that Bollywood is yet to get over its compulsive propaganda -peddling, its own habit of 50-something actors playing the roles of youngsters and its own habit of thinking the Indian audience can be easily fooled.