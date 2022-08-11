The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the Tamil Nadu government’s order making it mandatory to wear masks. Apart from dismissing the plea, the High Court also fined the lawyer who filed that PIL alleging that people find it difficult to breathe due to masks. The High Court imposed a fine of Rs 10000 on the lawyer. A bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala passed the order on Thursday, 11th August 2022. The petition was filed by advocate SV Ramamurti who had challenged the the state govt order making it mandatory to wear masks in Chennai in July.

It was claimed in the petition that wearing masks has adverse effects and people cannot properly get necessary oxygen because of it. The petitioner, in his PIL, had challenged a Tamil Nadu government order issued by the state health department on January 12. Another order was issued by the Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation according to which a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those not wearing masks. Advocate SV Ramamurti filed a petition in the court against this rule. The court rejected the plea and imposed a fine of Rs 10000 on the petitoiner.

Citing the increasing number of corona cases in the country, the Tamilnadu government has recently made masks mandatory once again in the capital Chennai. The Greater Chennai Corporation has become active in view of the increasing corona cases too. According to the order issued, those who do not wear masks will be fined Rs 500. Teams appointed by the Corporation will patrol at the zonal level and are authorized to impose fines. Corona cases are also increasing continuously in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Kerala. Due to this, the mask has been made mandatory in Delhi also.