Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha is already struggling at the box office amidst poor reviews and boycott calls from all over India, now it looks like the boycott calls have gone global as well. Former England international cricketer Monty Panesar has now asked everyone to boycott the film over its portrayal of the Indian Army and the Sikhs.

Comparing Aamir Khan’s portrayal of Laal Singh Chaddha to Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, the left arm spinner wrote, “Forrest Gump fits in the US Army because the US was recruiting low IQ men to meet requirements for the Vietnam War. This movie is total disgrace to India Armed Forces Indian Army and Sikhs !! Disrespectful. Disgraceful.”

— Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) August 10, 2022

Monty Panesar further shared the number of honours won by Sikhs who have served in the Indian Army, and called Aamir Khan’s portrayal as disgraceful and disrespectful.

1 Padma Vibhushan,

1 Padma Bhushan,

21 Indian Order of Merits,

14 Victoria Crosses,

2 Param Vir Chakras,

4 Ashoka Chakras,

8 Maha Vir Chakras,

24 Kirti Chakras,

64 Vir Chakras,

55 Shaurya Chakras,

375 Sena Medals,#BoycottLalSinghChadda — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) August 10, 2022

Poor start for Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office

As of Wednesday morning, or T-1, just 30,000 tickets for the Aamir Khan-starring movie had been sold at the three national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. In terms of all India sales, Laal Singh Chaddha sold approximately 57,000 tickets for the opening day.

In the national multiplex chains, Laal Singh Chaddha’s T-1 is almost 50% lower than Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and on par with Varun Dhawan’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Jug Jugg Jeeyo sold 57,000 tickets in the national chains, compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 1.05 lakh sales across all three chains on opening day.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh Today, put out a strongly worded tweet wherein he reviewed the latest Aamir Khan release in one word. “Disappoints,” Tweeted Taran Aadarsh giving the movie a two-star rating.

“#AamirKhan’s comeback vehicle #LSC runs out of fuel midway… Lacks a captivating screenplay to enthrall you [second half goes downhill]… Has some terrific moments, but lacks fire in totality,” Tweeted the movie critic.

#OneWordReview…#LaalSinghChaddha: DISAPPOINTS.

Monty Panesar is not the first one to call for a boycott of the film

Boycott calls against Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha have mired the promotion of the big-budget movie that is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan’s anti-India statements in the past, his negative and derogatory portrayal of Hindu Gods in his movie PK and his overtly political statements of the past have all been adding to the prevailing sentiments of rejection among the audience of Hindi cinema.

Even Kareena Kapoor’s past statements of mocking the audience and participating in politically motivated campaigns have stirred negative sentiments against the movie.