Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadda, a remake of the Hollywood iconic movie Forrest Gump, is all set to release in theatres today on August 11. As the movie hits the theatres today, Laal Singh Chaddha has struggled to increase its advance ticket sales during the last five days since the start of advance booking.

As of Wednesday morning, or T-1, just 30,000 tickets for the Aamir Khan-starring movie had been sold at the three national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. In terms of all India sales, Laal Singh Chaddha sold approximately 57,000 tickets for the opening day.

In the national multiplex chains, Laal Singh Chaddha’s T-1 is almost 50% lower than Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and on par with Varun Dhawan’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Jug Jugg Jeeyo sold 57,000 tickets in the national chains, compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 1.05 lakh sales across all three chains on opening day.

It’s important to note that, even after taking into consideration the extra-long (five-day) weekend, Laal Singh Chaddha’s final advances lagged below that of Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the Ranvir Singh-starring movie 83.

As the film’s advances are below average and indeed exceedingly dismal for a holiday release, the only thing the makers of Laal Singh Chadda can rely on is the spot bookings. On August 11, the producers might be in for a major shock if the spot bookings are not in line with expectations.

Notably, only hours after the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadda hit the theatre today, noted film critic Taran Adarsh Today, put out a strongly worded tweet wherein he reviewed the latest Aamir Khan release in one word. “Disappoints,” Tweeted Taran Aadarsh giving the movie a two-star rating.

“#AamirKhan’s comeback vehicle #LSC runs out of fuel midway… Lacks a captivating screenplay to enthrall you [second half goes downhill]… Has some terrific moments, but lacks fire in totality,” Tweeted the movie critic.

#OneWordReview…#LaalSinghChaddha: DISAPPOINTS.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️#AamirKhan’s comeback vehicle #LSC runs out of fuel midway… Lacks a captivating screenplay to enthrall you [second half goes downhill]… Has some terrific moments, but lacks fire in totality. #LaalSinghChaddhaReview pic.twitter.com/rTuYfJT629 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2022

In fact, yesterday, a day prior to the release of the movie, Taran Adarsh also shared that the advance bookings of Lal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan are way below expectations.

Adarsh further added that both the movies need word of mouth and walk-in audience/spot bookings to get a decent opening on Thursday.

STOP painting a rosy picture… Let’s get the facts right… The *advance bookings* of #LaalSinghChaddha and #RakshaBandhan are way BELOW EXPECTATIONS… Both dependent on [i] spot bookings / walk-in audience and [ii] word of mouth to put up strong totals on Day 1 [Thu]. pic.twitter.com/EA9RPbZ9eh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2022

It is notable here that boycott calls against Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha have mired the promotion of the big-budget movie that is the official remake of Tom Hanks’s classic Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan’s anti-India statements in the past, his negative and derogatory portrayal of Hindu Gods in is movie PK and his overtly political statements of the past have all been adding to the prevailing sentiments of rejection among the audience of Hindi cinema.

Even Kareena Kapoor’s past statements of mocking the audience and participating in politically motivated campaigns have stirred negative sentiments against the movie.

A number of social media posts also say that the advance booking of the movie is negligible and the movie may be looking at failure.