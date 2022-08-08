On August 8, the Supreme Court of India directed states’ police not to take any coercive action against Times Now anchor Navika Kumar in any FIR or complaint filed or to be filed in future against her in the Nupur Sharma controversy. Notably, multiple FIRs were filed against Kumar for the TV debate that was telecasted on May 26 on Times Now.

BREAKING: #SupremeCourt protects tv anchor @navikakumar. Directs that no coercive steps to be taken against her in FIR/Complaints already filed and FIRs/Complaints to be filed in the future pertaining to the May 26 telecast which resulted in #NupurSharmaControversy — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) August 8, 2022

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli heard the plea submitted by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi on behalf of Times Network Group Editor Navika Kumar to quash the FIRs registered against her in different states. During the hearing, advocate Rohatgi pointed out that Navika did not say anything against Prophet Mohammad, and she was just hosting the debate.

Rohatgi: the lady who said something is facing flak from several FIRs. Now i have not said anything but now i face five or six FIRs in Kolkata alone. In TT Antony case says if there is one offence and several FIRs then only the first FIR has to be probed. here first FIR is delhi — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 8, 2022

He further added multiple FIRs were filed against Nupur Sharma, and she is facing flak over the controversial remarks she made against Prophet Mohammed during the debate after being provoked by Taslim Ahmed Rehmani. The debate was about an ongoing case on the disputed structure at Gyanvapi in Varanasi.

When the court asked why West Bengal was interested in the case, Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy appearing for the state, informed the court that the first FIR against Kumar was registered in Kolkata.

Rohatgi: what is the extra interest of state of west bengal here



Guruswamy: Kolkata is the first FIR !



Judges discuss@navikakumar @TimesNow #SupremeCourt — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 8, 2022

Supreme Court issued notice to the state of West Bengal and others in the matter and sought a reply in two weeks. The court said till further orders, no coercive action must be taken against Kumar in previous or any new complaints or FIRs pertaining to the matter.

Nupur Sharma controversy

On May 26, former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made comments on Prophet Mohammed during a debate on Times Now. Sharma was provoked by another panellist Rehmani who allegedly kept abusing Hindu Gods. Following the debate, Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair cleverly shared on social media what Nupur said but did not reveal what led to the remarks passed by her.

He systematically propagated against Nupur, and it led to international condemnation of the central government. BJP suspended Sharma following the uproar on June 5. Sharma issued an apology for the remarks, but by then, she had already started getting death and rape threats. She was provided security and currently staying at an undisclosed location.

The matter has taken several turns and twists since the video was shared by Zubair on Twitter. Those who supported Nupur have received death threats. Tailor Kanhaiya Lal from Udaipur, businessman Umesh Kohle from Amravati and many others were brutally killed by Islamists for supporting Nupur, while several others were beaten up. There have also been largescale riots in various parts of the country following the dog-whistling by Mohammad Zubair.

After blaming Nupur Sharma for what had happened in the country after the debate, the Supreme Court initially did not provide any relief to her but later ordered no coercive action against her. The relief was provided to her just a day before Muhammed Zubair was given bail over multiple FIRs registered against him for hurting religious sentiments.