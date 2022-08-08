Monday, August 8, 2022
Noida residents chant ‘Yogi Zindabad’ as illegal properties of Shriknat Tyagi, who verbally abused a woman, is demolished, SHO suspended

In a video that had gone viral on social media, Noida resident Shrikant Tyagi was seen verbally abusing a woman. He had claimed to be a BJP leader but the party has denied him holding any post.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Govt initiates bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi, source: Twitter
128

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh Monday initiated a bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi, who was recently booked for verbally insulting and assaulting a woman in Noida. Two days earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police had reached his residence and seized his cars, after the video went viral wherein Tyagi was seen abusing the woman over the common area encroachment in the Grand Omaxe sector 93B Noida. The police have also launched a manhunt to nab Tyagi, who is on run ever since the video went viral. 

Today, the Noida authorities reached Grand Omaxe society in Noida Sector 93B with three bulldozers to remove the illegal encroachments done by Shrikant Tyagi. According to reports, the officials first inspected the illegal constructions done by Tyagi before initiating the demolition exercise.

After inspecting the authority officials asked its men to demolish the illegal constriction carried out by Shrikant Tyagi.

Initially, hammers and shovels were used to destroy the illegally constructed structures. Later, a bulldozer was rolled in to raze the remaining illegal constructions carried out by Shrikant Tyagi in the residential society.

The residents of Grand Omaxe society whole-heartedly welcomed the bulldozer action by the Noida Authority and chanted slogans praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have launched a manhunt to nab Shrikant Tyagi was has been absconding after he was booked for outraging the modesty of a woman.

Reports claimed that Shrikant’s last known location was discovered in Rishikesh on Sunday. He turned his phone on and off more than a dozen times. As per reports, Shrikant was also seen on CCTV at a location in Haridwar. Currently, 7 teams of Noida Police are present around Rishikesh and Haridwar to track Tyagi.

In a video that had gone viral over social media Shrikant Tyagi was seen abusing a woman over the common area encroachment in the Grand Omaxe sector 93B Noida. Reports mention that Tyagi had illegally grown eight palm trees over two years in the common complex area. He had plans to plant the hedges in August. However, some of the society members including the woman approached Tyagi. The matter went on escalating between the duo until other society members tried to control Tyagi from allegedly attacking the woman.

Tyagi in the video abused the woman, pushed her, and also made attempts to assassinate her character. The woman while unfolding the incident said that Tyagi was trying to encroach on the land that belongs to the society by plating trees and bushes in one particular area. “He abused me, used bad words for me and my family. He threatened me that if I try to remove the plants that he has planted, he’ll touch me”. Following the incident, the society members uprooted all the plants that he had planted with the intention to encroach on the society’s land.

The Society Board Members have also lodged a complaint against Tyagi at Noida Phase 2 police station. The Board said that Tyagi was furious after the board decided to transplant the palm trees and hedges to the appropriate area following the complaints from other society members. Reportedly, Tyagi has been sent a legal notice by the Noida authorities to remove the illegal construction led by him in the common area of Grand Omaxe. The authorities have given him 15 days of time. Tyagi had claimed he was a BJP leader but the party has denied any association with him.

Searched termsshrikant tyagi, shrikant tyagi bjp
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

