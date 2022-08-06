On Friday, Noida Police booked a man, Shrikant Tyagi, for reportedly verbally insulting and assaulting a lady after a disagreement regarding common area encroachment in a premium residential complex. The event was brought to light after a video reportedly portraying the dispute was shared on social media.

The video of the dispute was posted by Utkarsh Singh who works as a Deputy Editor at Times Now Navbharat. The Twitter post claimed that Shrikant Tyagi threatened the woman and that he was a National Executive Member of BJP Kisan Morcha. “Shrikant Tyagi- the National Executive Member Kisan Morcha and National Co-Coordinator – Yuva Kisan Samiti allegedly caught on camera for threatening a woman resident of Grand Omaxe sector 93B Noida”, he tweeted.

Shrikant Tyagi- the National Executive Member Kisan Morcha & National Co-Coordinator – Yuva Kisan Samiti allegedly caught on camera for threatening a woman resident of Grand Omaxe sector 93B #Noida. pic.twitter.com/QTwAgK94dd — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) August 5, 2022

However, Fatehpur Sikri MP and national president of BJP Kisan Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar released a video stating that Tyagi is not part of BJP’s Kisan Morcha. “In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man named Shrikant Tyagi can be seen misbehaving with a woman. I want to inform all of you that he neither is nor was a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha. It is my wish that the government takes appropriate legal action against him”, the BJP MP said reiterating that Tyagi has no association with the Kisan Morcha.

Also, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) taking cognizance of the event said that Noida police has filed an FIR under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against the accused who is absconding at present. “The accused is absconding at the moment, and Noida police have constituted a team to search for him and are intercepting all possible locations where the accused can be found. The police will take strict action in the present case”, ADCP said.

थाना फेस-2 नोएडा क्षेत्रांतर्गत श्रीकांत त्यागी नाम के व्यक्ति द्वारा उसी सोसायटी की महिला के साथ किए गए अभद्र व्यवहार की घटना का त्वरित संज्ञान लेते हुए FIR पंजीकृत की गई है। आरोपी को जल्द गिरफ्तार कर कठोर दंडात्मक कार्यवाही की जाएगी।



एडीसीपी सेंट्रल नोएडा द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/nzKLwMOPvI — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) August 5, 2022

The video that has gone viral over social media shows Shrikant Tyagi abusing the woman over the common area encroachment in the Grand Omaxe sector 93B Noida. Reports mention that Tyagi had illegally grown eight palm trees over two years in the common complex area. He had plans to plant the hedges in August. However, some of the society members including the woman approached Tyagi. The matter went on escalating between the duo until other society members tried to control Tyagi from allegedly attacking the woman.

Apologies, Tyagi is not a MLA, He is a BJP leader and “self styled MLA” Moves around with a MLA Stricker on his car, a resident tells me he is an extortionist — ashok bagriya (@ashokbagriya10) August 5, 2022

Tyagi in the video abused the woman, pushed her, and also made attempts to assassinate her character. The woman while unfolding the incident said that Tyagi was trying to encroach on the land that belongs to the society by plating trees and bushes in one particular area. “He abused me, used bad words for me and my family. He threatened me that if I try to remove the plants that he has planted, he’ll touch me”. Following the incident, the society members uprooted all the plants that he had planted with the intention to encroach on the society’s land.

Hear the victim’s version of events as it unfolded pic.twitter.com/5dQPaUZjZY — ashok bagriya (@ashokbagriya10) August 5, 2022

The Society Board Members have also lodged a complaint against Tyagi at Noida Phase 2 police station. The Board said that Tyagi was furious after the board decided to transplant the palm trees and hedges to the appropriate area following the complaints from other society members. Reportedly, Tyagi has been sent a legal notice by the Noida authorities to remove the illegal construction led by him in the common area of Grand Omaxe. The authorities have given him 15 days of time