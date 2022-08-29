On August 29, Finance Minister of Pakistan Miftah Ismail said that the government could consider reopening trade with India to import vegetables and other edible items. Miftah was answering a media query during a recent press conference that was held in Islamabad. He said it would facilitate people in view of the recent floods that have destroyed crops across the country.

According to Dunya News, when Miftah was asked what if his statements of pro-trade with India affect his post, he said, “I am working for the improvement of the economy, I hope I will not be fired.” He added that the fruits and vegetable supply is likely to get affected by the floods and that Pakistan has to import them. “If we have to import vegetables from India, we will do so,” he said.

In August 2019, Pakistan suspended all ties with India after the latter abrogated Article 370, which granted separate status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed legislation that turned the state into two independent union territories. Rattled by India’s move, Pakistan called an NSC meeting that arrived at the decision of severing trade between the two countries, downgrading bilateral diplomatic ties with India and raising the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council, among other things.

However, days after severing all ties with India, Pakistan felt the heat as the prices of vegetables, most notably tomatoes, started to soar. In August 2019, days after Pakistan abruptly cut off trade ties with India, tomato prices in Pakistan went through the roof, triggering a domestic crisis in the country. The prices of tomatoes in Pakistan had soared to Rs 300 per kg. Prices of various other vegetables, including potatoes, onions and green vegetables in Pakistan, had also risen considerably, given its high dependence on exports from India.

A similar situation is being seen in Pakistan as the price of fruits and vegetables is on the rise. Reports suggest that the price of Tomato has touched PKR 500 per KG while the onion is being sold at a retail price of PKR 400 per KG. The prices may touch PKR 700 in the coming days if the supply of fruits and vegetables is not restored.