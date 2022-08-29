Monday, August 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPakistan can ‘consider trade with India’ amid recent floods, says finance minister Miftah Ismail
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan can ‘consider trade with India’ amid recent floods, says finance minister Miftah Ismail

With prices of essential commodities, including vegetables like onions and tomatoes, skyrocketing to unprecedented levels amidst the devastating bout of floods ravaging Pakistan, finance minister Miftah Ismail said the country is mulling over opening imports from India.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan
Pakistan can open trade with India amid damage caused by floods (Image: Unsplash/jasarat)
9

On August 29, Finance Minister of Pakistan Miftah Ismail said that the government could consider reopening trade with India to import vegetables and other edible items. Miftah was answering a media query during a recent press conference that was held in Islamabad. He said it would facilitate people in view of the recent floods that have destroyed crops across the country.

According to Dunya News, when Miftah was asked what if his statements of pro-trade with India affect his post, he said, “I am working for the improvement of the economy, I hope I will not be fired.” He added that the fruits and vegetable supply is likely to get affected by the floods and that Pakistan has to import them. “If we have to import vegetables from India, we will do so,” he said.

In August 2019, Pakistan suspended all ties with India after the latter abrogated Article 370, which granted separate status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed legislation that turned the state into two independent union territories. Rattled by India’s move, Pakistan called an NSC meeting that arrived at the decision of severing trade between the two countries, downgrading bilateral diplomatic ties with India and raising the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council, among other things.

However, days after severing all ties with India, Pakistan felt the heat as the prices of vegetables, most notably tomatoes, started to soar. In August 2019, days after Pakistan abruptly cut off trade ties with India, tomato prices in Pakistan went through the roof, triggering a domestic crisis in the country. The prices of tomatoes in Pakistan had soared to Rs 300 per kg. Prices of various other vegetables, including potatoes, onions and green vegetables in Pakistan, had also risen considerably, given its high dependence on exports from India.

A similar situation is being seen in Pakistan as the price of fruits and vegetables is on the rise. Reports suggest that the price of Tomato has touched PKR 500 per KG while the onion is being sold at a retail price of PKR 400 per KG. The prices may touch PKR 700 in the coming days if the supply of fruits and vegetables is not restored.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan floods
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,288FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com