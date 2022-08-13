Saturday, August 13, 2022
Updated:

Pakistanis, including Dawn journalist, celebrate stabbing of Salman Rushdie, hail assailant as 'Ghazi'

Senior Correspondent at Dawn News, Ali Waqar hailed the assailant as a 'young freedom fighter'. He wrote, "Freedom of hate, Freedom of torture, Freedom of disgrace is not freedom of speech."

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani rejoice on social media after Salman Rushdie gets stabbed
Salman Rushdie was stabbed in New York, images via Bloomberg and Al Jazeera
Hours after Salman Rushdie was brutally stabbed by 24-year-old Hadi Matar in western New York, several Pakistanis took to social media to celebrate the deadly attack.

“A person who hurt billion plus Muslims is a serious threat to humanity, not this young freedom fighter. Fighting for Ummah’s dignity,” the journalist concluded.

Screengrab of the tweet by Ali Waqar

Another user named Harris appealed to Allah to give enough strength to Hadi Matar to send the author of ‘The Satanic Verses’ to hell.

Screengrab of the tweet

Social media influencer Faysal Butt Rizvi wrote, “This Ghazi is proud of Muslim Ummah who single-handedly attacked Salman Rushdie. May Allah bless him.”

Screengrab of the tweet

“Big News for ummah! A Ghazi today attacked Salman Rushdie. Rushdie is a shameful person who wrote blasphemous book against Islam. Well done you are the pride of Muslim Ummah”, wrote one Abdullah Iftikhar.

One self-proclaimed advocate Habib Muhammad Khan wrote, “No one should have right to abuse sentiments of Muslim and get away with it. Good to see him getting attacked.”

Screengrab of the tweet

“This is the young man who killed the great enemy of Islam, Salman Rushdie. Brother may God protect you,” rejoiced another Islamist Ubaid Jadoon.

Attack on Salman Rushdie

On Friday (August 12), Salman Rushdie was stabbed during an event at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. The man involved in the attack was identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar. A resident of Fairview in New Jersey, Hadi jumped onto the stage and attacked the novelist with a knife.

The accused reportedly had a pass for the event where Rushdie was invited to deliver a lecture. The authorities also seized a backpack, belonging to the accused, from the crime scene. They claimed that the attacker might have been alone and have launched a probe to determine whether that’s the case.

As per a report by New York Times, the local police have sought help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation for determining the background and motives of Hadi Matar. Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie informed that he is still in a critical state.

He added that Rushdie was being put on ventilator support and that he could not speak. “The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” Wylie said.

The author of ‘The Satanic Verses’ was reportedly provided immediate medical attention by an audience member named Rita Landman. She informed that Salman Rushdie received multiple stab wounds, one to his neck and another to his abdomen.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

