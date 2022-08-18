In an exclusive report, News18 has explained how the Popular Front of India is using fake Aadhaar cards, manufactured family trees, and more to recruitments of new members of the extremist organization. Patna Police’s crackdown against PFI has exposed a new modus operandi of the organization that is being implemented in several districts of Bihar, including Purnia, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Supal which comes under the Seemanchal region.

The investigating agencies found during the probe that PFI is working with human traffickers to get fake Aadhaar documents for Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Once the documents are delivered, these illegal immigrants are translocated in states including Karnataka and Maharashtra, where they work as labour at a very competitive price.

News18 quoted an officer involved in the investigation who said, “The modus operandi seems to be to include them in the family tree of an Indian Muslim. The head of the family, in lieu of money, often comes up with the plea that as a child, the suspect was sent to live with a relative, and now that he has returned to help on the farm or other work, his Aadhaar card needs to be made.”

Furthermore, it was noted that when Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) members were arrested in Bhopal recently, all of them had the same date of birth, i.e., January 1, and the same place of birth that is Araria. A multi-agency probe was initiated to investigate how the fake documents were procured by the culprits.

It is noteworthy that the security around the Bengal-Assam border has gone stricter in recent times, which has led to PFI looking for new ways to get illegal immigrants inside the country. They are now allegedly entering via the open India-Nepal border. Notably, illegal colonies on the no-man’s land in this region have sprung up rapidly in recent times, and temporary shelters are being provided to these illegal immigrants around the inhabitable land masses around highways.

During the investigation, Police found that as many as 694 madrasas and mosques have been constructed on the India-Nepal border since 2018. The cost of these constructions could be around Rs 500 crores. These funds are suspected of having come from Islamic nations such as Qatar, Turkey, and UAE.

In July this year, a retired Jharkhand Police officer identified as Mohammad Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez were arrested by Bihar Police from Phulwari Sharif area of state capital Patna. Another arrest of Nuruddin Jangi was made by Uttar Pradesh ATS from Lucknow at the request of Bihar Police.

A Patna Police official told News18, “They (Jalaluddin and Parvez) were teaching locals how to use swords and knives and also instigating them for communal violence. They have links with PFI”. He further added that during the investigation, the agencies recovered several objectionable documents related to Islamic extremism.

One of the most intriguing recoveries made by the Police was a pamphlet written in English with the title “India 2047: Towards rule of Islamic India and Popular Front of India” that was found during searches conducted against Jalaluddin and Parvez. The exclusive breakdown of the document by OpIndia can be seen here.

It is noteworthy that PFI has been linked to several anti-India activities across the country, including several murders and riots.