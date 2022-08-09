A video from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media platforms in which Islamists can be seen holding a large defaced Tiranga where Ashok Chakra has been replaced with Islamic symbols at the Muharram procession. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have filed a complaint in the matter with Kanpur Police.

कानपुर में तिरंगे के अपमान का आरोप लगा है। बजरंग दल और विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने शिकायत की है, कि मोहर्रम के जुलूस में निशान के तौर पर तिरंगा के रूप और आकार को बदल कर उसके चिन्ह को बदल कर अपमानित करने का काम किया गया है#Kanpur pic.twitter.com/KFpy1XLj38 — Amit Singh (@amit3_singh) August 8, 2022

In the 33-second video that is going viral on the internet, some Muslim youth hold the Tricolour, defaced with Islamic symbols. The Ashok Chakra is missing from the centre of the flag, and Islamic symbols are emblazoned on it.

In a statement, BP Jogdand, Kanpur Police Commissioner said, “We have received a complaint from VHP regarding disrespect of the national flag. The probe is underway and the culprits will be punished as per the law.”

This is not the first time Islamists have defaced Tiranga. On June 10, during a protest over controversial remarks by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed during a debate, flags with Islamic verses were used.

The incident took place outside the Masjid-e-Rahmath mosque in Mahbubnagar, where hundreds of Islamists had gathered to stage a protest against the comments made on Prophet Muhammad. The crowd reportedly shouted slogans against Nupur Sharma and the BJP and submitted a memorandum to the Collector demanding strict action against the former BJP spokesperson.

However, the uproar saw disrespect being meted out on the Indian tricolour as the Islamists defaced it and replaced the Ashok Chakra with a Kalma.