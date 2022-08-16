Tuesday, August 16, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Anganwadi worker gets 'Sar Tan Se Juda' threat from 'Friends of ISI'...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Anganwadi worker gets ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threat from ‘Friends of ISI’ for distributing Tiranga, probe initiated

Arun informed Kiratpur Police Station. The Police have initiated a probe into the matter and investigated the note based on the handwriting to find out who wrote it. A case against an unknown accused has been registered by the Police

OpIndia Staff
family got death threat in UP for distributing Tiranga
Anganwadi worker's family got death threat for distributing Tiranga (Image: News18/Bhaskar)
7

On August 15, a handwritten death threat note was found pasted outside an Anganwadi worker’s house in Buddhu Pad, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The note read, “Annu, you seem happy over distributing Tiranga to every house. Now you must be beheaded.” It was signed as ‘Friends of ISI.’ The note was found pasted outside Arun Kashyap alias Annu Kashyup’s house by his son on Sunday morning. He informed Arun about the note, who immediately called the Police.

Arun works as a Confectioner, and his wife Shashi is an Anganwadi worker. He has three children, two sons and a daughter. They had distributed Tiranga under ‘Ghar Ghar Tiranga’ scheme on Saturday. In a statement, Arun said, “My son found the note. I immediately called the Police. I am scared of going out of the house. My son works in a school in Bijnor. He was also asking if he should go to work or not. My wife works at Anganwadi, so we distributed 1-2 flags in our colony as well. The threat came after that.”

After seeing the note, Arun informed Kiratpur Police Station. The Police have initiated a probe into the matter and investigated the note based on the handwriting to find out who wrote it. A case against an unknown accused has been registered by the Police.

Zee News report noted similar notes were pasted on several shops near Arun’s house. There was a handcart and a tea stall outside Arun’s house that had the notes pasted. These notes also had Arun’s name.

Following the threat letter issued allegedly by Pakistan’s ISI, Arun has been provided security. Two Police Personnel have been recruited outside his house. Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Dr Praveen Ranjan, said a case had been filed, and security had been provided to the victim. The Police are also checking CCTV footage from the area. Further probe is underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP police, Anganwadi worker, Tiranga distribution
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,012FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com