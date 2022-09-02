Friday, September 2, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Activist' forces ailing Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari to dance in Govt hospital ICU...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Activist’ forces ailing Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari to dance in Govt hospital ICU in Odisha, was admitted to treat kidney ailment: Watch viral video

The unwell 70-year-old Padma Shri awardee has alleged that the social worker forced her to dance against her will.

OpIndia Staff
Padma Shri Kamala Pujari made to dance in SCB ICU, Paraja tribe warns of protest
7

70-year-old Kamala Pujari, who received the prestigious Padma Shri in 2019 for promoting organic farming and preserving over 100 varieties of indigenous seeds, was reportedly made to dance inside the ICU of a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, she was admitted to treat a kidney ailment. The purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, one Mamata Behera, who identifies herself as a social worker, was also seen dancing with Pujari before she was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

The unwell 70-year-old Padma Shri awardee has alleged that the female activist forced her to dance against her will.

“I do not know the social activist personally. I was forced to dance by her while coming out of the hospital after treatment. Despite saying no, she forced me to dance with her and recorded the video,” Pujari said.

“I repeatedly denied it, but she (Behera) did not listen. I was sick and got tired. This has further deteriorated my health,” Pujari told the media in the Koraput district from where she hails.

The incident came to light after the video of the same went viral.

The video and thereafter Pujari’s statement has now left Odisha’s Paraja tribal community, to which the Padma Shri awardee belongs, enraged. The people of the community have sought action against the social worker for making Pujari dance in the intensive care unit, or ICU, of the government hospital.

Speaking about the incident, the tribal community association chief Harish Muduli said they will protest on the streets if the state government did not act against the social worker.

According to reports, Pujari was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with kidney issues. The event occurred prior to her hospital discharge on Monday. According to medical officials, Pujari was admitted to a special cabin rather than the ICU. “The woman who reportedly made Pujari dance used to visit her at the private cabin,” explained Dr Abinash Rout, the hospital’s registrar (administration). Rajeeb Hial, Pujari’s attendant, said she didn’t know Behera, who had also taken multiple photographs with the Padma Sri awardee.

Meanwhile, the social worker justified her actions by claiming that she was merely trying to “shun Pujari’s laziness”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,408FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com