Friday, September 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAllahabad High Court dismisses plea to quash chargesheet against anti-CAA protestors who had pelted...
CrimeLawNews Reports
Updated:

Allahabad High Court dismisses plea to quash chargesheet against anti-CAA protestors who had pelted stones at police

Rejecting the appeal, Justice Sameer Jain's bench stated, "In my view as FIR disclosed, prima facie, cognizable offences against the applicants, therefore, charge sheet pending against the applicants cannot be quashed."

OpIndia Staff
UP: HC dismisses plea to quash chargesheet against anti-CAA protestors pelting stones at police
Image Credit: Indian Express
7

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed an application to quash the chargesheet filed against five persons accused of attacking and pelting stones at police officers when they were attempting to disperse a crowd assembled to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019. The chargesheet was filed on June 6, 2020, under Indian Penal Code Sections 147, 148, 332, 336, 353, 188, 427, 109, 120-B, 153A, 295A, and 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

The petitioners claimed in their petition to the high court that they had been wrongfully accused in the case owing to preexisting animosity with the local police. Their lawyer maintained that the applicants did not throw stones or injure anyone, including police officers, and that, according to the FIR, they had just assembled to oppose CAA.

According to the petitioners’ lawyer, who stated that one of the applicants is an engineer, protesting is a fundamental right of a citizen, and if a person is participating in a peaceful agitation, he cannot be accused in any criminal case.

Rejecting the appeal, Justice Sameer Jain’s bench stated, “In my view as FIR disclosed, prima facie, cognizable offences against the applicants, therefore, charge sheet pending against the applicants cannot be quashed.”

After reviewing the case record and considering the arguments advanced, the court noted that the FIR stated that a large mob gathered in a public place to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (then Bill), and when the police arrived and informed the protestors that Section 144 CrPC had already been invoked in the city, and thus no procession could begin, the mob began stone pelting.

The court also disregarded two of the petitioners’ contention that they were mentioned in the FIR because of their animosity towards the case’s Investigating Officer. The court held that the proceeding against the petitioners could not be annulled on that basis.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘They fired missiles at me, I retaliated with 303 rifle and they were destroyed’: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad takes a potshot at Congress

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana: Breach in security of Himanta Biswa Sarma in Hyderabad, man climbs onto stage and tries to confront him, snatches mike

OpIndia Staff -

Kunal Kamra’s show in Gurgaon’s Sudio Xo Bar cancelled after protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal

OpIndia Staff -

BJP questions Uddhav over Yakub Memon grave beautification, ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar says she had no idea she was meeting hanged terrorist’s family member

OpIndia Staff -

Steady rise in mazars and madarsas adjoining Buddhist places of worship in UP’s Shravasti near Indo-Nepal border: Ground report

राहुल पाण्डेय -

PVR and INOX stocks crash after poor reviews of Brahmastra from critics, ₹800 crore in market value wiped out

OpIndia Staff -

My grievance is that I am a pensioner: Delhi Court waives off fine imposed on former interim CBI Director M Nageswaro Rao over Twitter...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Ganesh temple construction at Bangalore University sparks protest by some students and faculty members against ‘saffronisation’

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Ishtiaq Ahmed booked for sexually harassing 9 schoolgirls, victims had stopped going to school in fear

OpIndia Staff -

The legacy of CJI Ramana: Frequent preachy speeches and why it did not achieve what he wanted – bring Judiciary closer to the people

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,325FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]ia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com