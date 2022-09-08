Thursday, September 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAmritsar: Nihang Sikhs hack a man to death near Golden Temple allegedly for smoking
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Amritsar: Nihang Sikhs hack a man to death near Golden Temple allegedly for smoking

An argument broke out between Harmanjit Singh and two Nihang Sikhs over smoking, which turned violent and they attacked him with sharp weapons killing him

OpIndia Staff
Nihang Sikhs killed man for smoking
Nihang Sikhs allegedly killed a man in Amritsar after an argument over smoking (Image: SS from viral video)
85

On the intervening night of September 7 and September 8, a man was hacked to death by a group of four men, including two Nihang Sikhs, outside a hotel close to the Golden Temple following an argument over smoking.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. The deceased has been identified as Harmanjit Singh of the Chatiwind area. As per the reports, an argument broke out between Harmanjit and four other men, including two Nihang Sikhs, over smoking. The argument turned violent, and the man was allegedly assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon by the Nihangs, which led to his death on the spot.

In the CCTV footage, the victim was seen sitting on a bike next to an e-rikshaw when Nihangs stopped him, and they got into an argument. Within a few minutes, the argument turned violent and went into a fistfight. However, the Nihangs overpowered Harmanjit and pushed them to the side of the road, where he was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said in a statement that the accused had been identified, and one of them was arrested by the Police.

In recent times, Nihangs have made headlines for several such incidents. In April 2020, Nihangs allegedly chopped the hand of a Police officer after he stopped them. Three other Police officers were also injured.

In October 2021, Nihangs allegedly killed and mutilated a labourer for the alleged sacrilege of Sarbloh Sahib at a farmer protests site at the Kundali border, Delhi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,338FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com