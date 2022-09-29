Bihar IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra expressed her regret over the controversial remarks she made on Tuesday 27th September 2022. Harjot, who is the managing director of the Bihar Women Development Corporation, gave a shocking response to a school girl who asked if they can be provided affordable sanitary pads. In response, Harjot Kaur Bhamra said that today you are asking for free sanitary pads, tomorrow you may ask for free condoms for family planning.

The incident took place during a workshop called “Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar” (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar), which was part of a program called “Towards Enhancing the Value of Girls”.

अब नितिश-तेजस्वि सरकार के IAS से मिलिए। हरजोत कौर बिहार की बेटियों को सानिटरी नैपकिन माँगने पर पाकिस्तान भेजेंगी। pic.twitter.com/VjVv0EF0AP — Dr. Amrita Rathod BJP (@AmritaRathodBJP) September 28, 2022

In a three-page explanation letter issued over this incident, Harjot Kaur Bhamra said, “The purpose of this workshop was to empower the girls so that they can march ahead independently in their lives without having to take any support from the government, the family, or the society. The participants informed us about the lacunas pertaining in various schools and the education department is taking an action on the same. A part of a few things I said in the course of this discussion was presented as an offensive statement by the media through many news items.”

She added, “The sole purpose of this workshop was to promote the girls to lead their lives independently breaking all the shackles of dependence and to imbibe confidence in them. If the things I said in the program are listened to as a whole, it will be clear that I was intending to inspire the girls to become self-reliant.”

In an attempt to justify her remarks, she said, “In a patriarchal society girls are taught to be dependent on someone else for their needs for the whole life. With discriminatory treatment in raising boys and girls, girls are taught to consider themselves helpless and weak. They are fed with the stuff like they are not safe outside their homes. Because of this, girls entangle themselves in these mental shackles and fail to opt for the path of development even when the facilities are available.”

Concluding her explanation, Harjot Kaur Bhamra said, “I express regret if my words hurt any girl’s sentiments. I didn’t intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone’s sentiments; in fact, I intended to inspire them to be independent.”

During the discussions in the program, when a girl asked Harjot Kaur Bhamra if the government can provide them with free sanitary pads, the IAS officer replied, “Do these demands have any end? A Sanitary pad worth Rs 20-30 can be given. Tomorrow, jeans can also be given. And why shouldn’t we give you attractive footwear? And finally, when it comes to family planning, the government should give you free condoms, isn’t it? Why do you have a habit of getting everything for free? Why do you need to take it from the government? Make yourself prosperous enough and leave these things for those who can’t avail it.”

The girl participating in the discussion further said, “The government comes to us asking for votes then it should be providing these things to the younger girls who cannot earn as we do.” Replying to this, the officer said, “So you don’t vote then. It is your government. This is the height of stupidity. Don’t cast vote. Ban Jao Pakistan. Do you understand the importance of a vote? Do you vote in exchange for money or facilities?”

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was also asked about the officer’s remarks. He said, “I’ve immediately called a meeting. We’re helping to empower women. I’m monitoring each & everything. Action will be taken.”

“I’ve immediately called a meeting. We’re helping to empower women. I’m monitoring each & everything. Action will be taken,” said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on IAS Harjot K Bhamra asking a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” when a student asked for affordable sanitary napkins. pic.twitter.com/qsZWFY5q7U — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

The senior official’s remark sparked widespread outrage on social media. Bihar BJP secretary Amrita Rathod slammed the IAS officer over the “Ban Jao Pakistan” remark while sharing a video of the incident. Amrita Rathod took to Twitter and wrote, “Meet an IAS officer of the Nitish-Tejashwi government who wants a student to go to Pakistan for having asked for sanitary napkins.”

Harjot Kaur Bhamra earlier issued a statement in which she stated, “I am well-known for being one of the most outspoken advocates for women’s rights and empowerment. Some wicked elements, against whom WCDC has taken rigorous action for omissions and commission of wrongdoing, have now resorted to such low-level tactics to slander my character, having lost at every forum.”

Now, Harjot Kaur Bhamra has come up with a detailed three-page explanation letter justifying her remarks and has expressed regrets for those who are hurt by her statement.